Friendship Day: Anupam Kher Extends His Wishes To Fans Through A Heartwarming Poem

On the special occasion of Friendship Day 2021, actor and author Anupam Kher had a beautiful message for all his fans which he recently shared on social media. The actor even shared the importance of friendship with a heartwarming poem and wished everyone a happy friendship day. Many of his fans were delighted to hear the poem which he recited in his video and stated how much they ‘loved it.’

Anupam Kher wishes fans 'Happy Friendship day'

Anupam Kher recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which he can be seen sharing his views on what true friendship was. In the video, he began by stating how friends had different names and added how a friend expresses their utmost love by lovingly address each other with foul language. He further stated how friendship never grows old and stays young and evergreen and how a friend is someone with whom one can never get tired of talking, with whom one can laugh out loud on silly things, whose shoulder one can use while crying, with whom one can wake them up in the middle of the night and share their feelings, and more.

In the caption, he wished everyone a happy friendship day and wrote, “A friend is a multifaceted word. It covers all possible emotions. Friends are like emotional banks. They are funny, dependable, sometimes irritating and best co travellers in life. Here is wishing all the friends in the world a #HappyFriendshipDay. Love and prayers always!! #Friends #Friendship #Love.”

Many of the fans took to Anupam Kher’s Instagram handle and complimented the actor on sharing such a thoughtful poem. Some of them also stated how the actor was their inspiration, friend and philosopher. Some also wished the actor and everyone else a happy friendship day through the comments and dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis. Many of them applauded the heart-touching poem recited by Anupam Kher by adding clapping emojis in the comment section. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Anupam Kher’s latest Instagram post.

As the actor has been in New Jersey for a while, he recently posted a video clip in which he depicted how he met an inspiring man running on the side of the road. He even spoke to him and listened to his inspirational journey of getting an athletic body despite him being physically challenged.

IMAGE: ANUPAM KHER'S INSTAGRAM

