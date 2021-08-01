Friendship Day: Dharmendra Celebrates Iconic Bond Of 'Jai-Veeru' From 'Sholay'; Fans React

Indians are celebrating Friendship Day on Sunday and the occasion is marked by tying wrist bands, enjoying outings or recollecting memories. Even celebrities of the film industry conveyed their greeting to fans on a special day. One of them includes the veteran actor Dharmendra Deol, who remembered his iconic song from the film Sholay to wish his fans.

Dharmendra's Friendship Day wishes through his own song

Dharmendra Deol posted an image from his iconic song Yeh Doti Hum Nahi Todenge from the classic 1975 movie Sholay. The veteran actor could be seen sitting on the sidecar of the scooter while Amitabh Bachchan ridess the scooter.

The duo, as Jai and Veeru, are known for their strong bond of friendship in the movie, and one glimpse of it was in the song Yeh Dosti. The lyrics of the song goes, 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge' (We will not break this friendship). The Chupke Chupke star wrote 'Happy Friendship Day' with heart emojis galore.

Netizens were all hearts for it.

The friendship shown in Sholay and the bond between Jai-Veeru is considered among the finest examples of friendship in Bollywood history. From fun-filled moments to their respective love stories and their fight against the menacing Gabbar, the duo remained together till the climax, which ends in a tragedy.

Sholay is considered among the most iconic films in Bollywood, as well one of the highest-grossing as per adjusted inflation and one of the longest-running of all time. Dharmendra married his co-star Hema Malini five years after the movie, while another real-life couple of Big B and Jaya Bachchan too starred in the movie.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Dharmendra recently announced that he is starring in the movie Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani. The movie stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles and is being directed by Karan Johar. Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi are among the other veterans as a part of the movie.

The movie is gearing up for release in 2022.

Dharmendra had shared that he was excited to announce his new venture and termed the new film as a 'love story deeply embedded in the roots of family.' He revealed that the viewers would get to see him in a romantic role. He added that he could not wait for the audience to see him at the movies.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.