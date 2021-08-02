Friendship Day: Sara Ali Khan Shares Montage Video Introducing Her 'squad' To Fans

As the entire world celebrated Friendship Day on August 1, 2021, Sara Ali Khan followed the bandwagon but in her own unique way. The actor took to her Instagram and shared an adorable video as she introduced her friends one by one with catchy taglines. Take a look.

Sara Ali Khan celebrates Friendship Day

Sara Ali Khan celebrated Friendship Day as she paid an ode to her squad in a heartwarming video. The video featured each of Sara's old friends since childhood. The actor could be seen introducing her friends with funny taglines for each. She also used a famous dialogue based on Kareena Kapoor's character from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham "Pooh bani Parvati." Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara wrote, "Peas in a pod Meet my Squad."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in the musical drama film Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles. The movie was scheduled for Valentine's day release but was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic and is now slated to release on August 6, 2021.

Fans were all hearts for Sara Ali Khan's post and spammed the comment section with heart emoticons

Sara Ali Khan shares the first picture of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh

Netizens got a glimpse of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh through Sara Ali Khan's Instagram post. Taking to her Instagram on the occasion of Bakri Eid, Sara shared a family photo that also included her brothers Taimur and Ibrahim Ali Khan. While sharing the photo Sara put an emoji on Jeh's face to not reveal it to the public. Her caption read, "Eid Mubarak, May Allah grants everyone peace, prosperity and positivity. Inshallah hoping for better times for us all #stay safe #gratitude."

Sara Ali Khan pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram and penned down a note on the death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara made her debut in Bollywood with Sushant through the movie Kedarnath. The duo was rumoured to be dating during the movie. Khan shared a picture of herself with Rajput and in her caption wrote "Whenever I needed help, advice or a laugh you were always there. You introduced me to the world of acting, made me believe that dreams could come true, and gave me all that I have today. Still can’t believe you’re gone. But every time I look at the stars, the rising sun or the moon I know you’re here.

From Kedarnath to Andromeda."

Image: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

