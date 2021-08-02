Friendship Day: Siddhant Chaturvedi Celebrates The Day With His 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar'; Watch

Several celebrities from the Entertainment industry celebrated Friendship Day on August 1 with their friends. The Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi also went to celebrate the day with a unique post. He shared a hilarious video from his Friendship Day celebration as he and his peers dance on the viral song Bachpan Ka Pyaar.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's Friendship Day celebration

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi enjoys a massive Instagram following of over 1.6 million. The actor often treats his fans with interesting IG reels. However, this time he went for a funny one as he celebrated Friendship Day with his friends. The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a reel in which he was seen enjoying the monsoon weather with his friends and grooving on the viral song Bachpan Ka Pyaar. He wore a white shirt over a white t-shirt and shared some dance moves with his friends. The actor shot the video with a Snapchat filter. In the caption, he wrote, "Bachpan ka Pyaar matlab sirf ek - दोस्त❤️ #happyfriendshipday." (There is only one childhood love = friends). He then tagged his friends in the caption. Siddhant Chaturvedi's fans reacted to the video and showered him with love. A fan wrote, "Hahahah so cute🤍", while others commented with heart and firestruck emoticons.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's series of monochrome snaps

Siddhant Chaturvedi keeps his Instagram fans entertained with regular posts and stories. He recently added a compilation of his monochrome photos with the song Stan by 6lack. Siddhant wore a t-shirt and jeans with a pair of sunglasses and shoes. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Down to walk the walk until the end…". His Phone Bhooth co-star Ishaan Khatter reacted to the video and wrote, "6lack issa vibe."

Siddhant Chaturvedi's trivia

Siddhant Chaturvedi began his acting career with the show Life Sahi Hai in 2016. He played the role of a youngster Sahil Hooda in the show. He then went on to portray a teenage cricketer in the Amazon Prime Video show Inside Edge. He got his breakthrough with his debut film Gully Boy in 2019. Siddhant Chaturvedi now has several projects in his pipeline. He will be next seen in the films Bunty Aur Babli 2, Yudhra, Phone Bhoot, and an untitled Shakun Batra film.

IMAGE: SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI'S INSTAGRAM

