From '83' To 'Jersey', Here's A Look At Bollywood Releases In 2021

Due to the ongoing pandemic, several movies were put on hold which were supposed to hit the theatres in 2020. With things getting back to normal, several movies have been now slated to hit the theatres. Here's a look at the upcoming Bollywood releases of 2021.

83' - June 4, 2021

Bell Bottom - May 28, 2021

Jhund - June 18, 2021

Shershaah - July 2, 2021

Jersey - November 5, 2021

83'

Ranveer Singh's much-awaited 83' movie would be releasing on June 4, 2021. The actor took to his Instagram to make the announcement. He wrote, "June 4th, 2021 !!!! 🏏🏆 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. See you in cinemas !!! #thisis83," sharing the film poster. Kabir Khan-helmed 83' movie was originally set to hit the cinema houses on April 10. The movie is based on India's first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983. In the film, Ranveer will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev. The movie is being directed by Kabir Khan. The film also features Deepika Padukone Adinath Kothare, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, and Boman Irani in crucial roles.

Bell Bottom

Ranjit M directorial Bell Bottom would be releasing on May 28, 2021. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to share the new Bell Bottom release date. Taking to Twitter, Taran shared a still from the film. In his tweet, he wrote, “AKSHAY KUMAR: #BELLBOTTOM RELEASE DATE FINALISED... #BellBottom - starring #AkshayKumar as #RAW agent - to release in *cinemas* on 28 May 2021... Costars #VaaniKapoor, #HumaQureshi, #LaraDutta and #AdilHussain... Directed by Ranjit M Tewari.” He added, “#BellBottom is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.”

Jhund

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming sports film Jhund, directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, will be releasing in theatres on June 18. Jhund features Bachchan as Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based retired sports teacher who starts a slum soccer movement. The film was earlier scheduled to release in September last year but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic. "It's comeback time now," write Big B while announcing the release date of the film on February 19.

Shershaah

On February 20, 2021, Sidharth Malhotra announced the release date of his upcoming war flick, Shershaah. He took to Instagram to share a poster of the film. In the poster, Sidharth can be seen in an army uniform, in the middle of action along with his other soldiers. The release date in the poster reads July 2, 2021. Sharing the Shershaah poster, Sidharth captioned it as, “The untold true story of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) is all set to unravel on the big screens. ‘#Shershaah’ coming to theatres near you on 2nd July, 2021. See you at the movies!”.

The film features Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Helmed by Vishnuvardhan, the film follows the story of Param Vir Chakra recipient and army captain, Vikram Batra. Sidharth can be seen in a double role, as Vikram Batra and his identical twin brother, Vishal. Kiara plays the role of Captain Vikram Batra’s fianceé, Dimple Cheema.

Jersey

Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey would be releasing on November 5, 2021. Earlier, the actor had announced the release date of Jersey on Twitter as he wrote, "JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021. The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This one's for the TEAM... (sic)". Shahid Kapoor had wrapped up the shooting schedule of the film last month which is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name. Gowtam Tinnanauri, who helmed the 2019 original starring Nani, has also directed the Hindi version.

JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021. The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This ones for the TEAM .... @mrunal0801 @gowtam19 @GeethaArts@theamangill @SVC_official @SitharaEnts pic.twitter.com/WvDz7llMpv — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 17, 2021

