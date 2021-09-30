From '83' To 'Prithviraj'; THESE Big Films Set To Release From Christmas 2021 To Jan 22

As the festive season is just around the corner, coupled with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's decision regarding the opening of cinema halls in the state, movie buffs are set to witness a plethora of big films set to release between Christmas 2021 and January 21, 2022. From Ranveer Singh's 83 to Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, six big movies will be released back to back as the world transitions to 2022.

With the resumption of theatres in the Bollywood hub, Maharashtra, several big-budget filmmakers have announced theatrical releases of their projects, which faced postponement due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic

Six big movies to hit theatres from Christmas 2021 to January 22

83

The Ranveer Singh-starrer, which is based on India's first World Cup win in Cricket under the captaincy of former captain Kapil Dev is set to release on Christmas 2021. The movie, which is helmed by Kabir Bedi, also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya and Sahil Khattar in important roles.

Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1

Starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, the action thriller is set to release on December 25, 2021. The movie is being directed by Sukumar and marks Faasil's Telugu debut.

Jersey

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey will grace the silver screen for fans on New Year's Eve. The film will release on December 31, 2021, and will also star Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles. Scheduled for an original release on August 28, 2020, the movie was pushed due to the COVID pandemic.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

2022 will commence with a biographical crime drama film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie, which stars Alia Bhatt, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles will hit theatres on January 6, 2022. The film is based on the story of a woman who becomes a powerful underworld figure.

Radhe Shyam

The period romance film starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde will witness a theatrical release on January 14, 2022, coinciding with the festival of Sankranthi. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the movie has been shot in both Telugu and Hindi languages.

Prithviraj

Completing the list is the historical action drama, which is based on the life of King Prithviraj Chauhan. The movie, which stars Akshay Kumar as the eponymous character, will release on January 21, 2022. The film, which has been directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films, also stars Manushi Chillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and Ashutosh Rana in important roles.

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh/@akshaykumar