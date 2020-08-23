Abhishek Banerjee, Other Actors Who Delivered Underrated Supporting Performances

Acting is not only an art but also a skill. Several supporting actors have also shown to give as powerful performances as the lead actors in their movies. Here is a list of unsung Bollywood heroes who delivered exceptional performances in supporting roles just like their lead counterparts.

Memorable supporting performances in Bollywood:

Abhishek Banerjee in Stree

The Bollywood horror-comedy Stree did exceptionally well at the box office. While the plot line was woven extremely well, the actors also delivered some exceptional performances. While Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor played the lead roles, the film also starred talented actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana as well as the Paatal Lok actor, Abhishek Banerjee. Banerjee played the role of ‘Jaana’ in Stree. The sweet innocent character who was earlier friends with While Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana, becomes possessed by the evil spirit Stree. While it is extremely difficult to play a possessed character, Abhishek Banerjee did complete justice to the role. He did not fail to give chills to the audiences either.

Deepak Dobriyal in Hindi Meduim:

The late Irrfan Khan’s comedy-drama, Hindi Medium, did extremely well at the box office. While the dialogues were extremely hilarious, the artists were also acknowledged for their impeccable comic timing. Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar delivered exceptional performances. Deepak Dobriyal also did complete justice to his character. Dobriyal is featured as a man who lives in the Bharat Nagar slums with his family. The film showcases the hardships faced by Dobriyal and his family and it also showcases his fun-loving nature. Dobriyal is a great friend to Irrfan in the film, further his gestures are truly heart-warming.

Vijay Raaz in Gully Boy

Gully Boy was one of the highest-grossing films of 2019. The plot of the film was quite relatable to several however, the film’s success also needs to be attributed to the entire star cast of Gully Boy. Gully Boy starred some of the most famous Bollywood celebrities i.e. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. However, actors like Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz also delivered great performances. Vijay Raaz played the role of Ranveer Singh’s father in the film. From an aggressive husband to a loving father, Vijay Raaz did complete justice to his role.

Rajpal Yadav in Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav played the role of a pandit in the comedy-horror Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role. However, Yadav also displayed a great performance in the film. He played the role of a ‘crazy pandit’. The actor’s comic timing was impeccable. Some of his dialogues have even become a part of several memes.

Prateik Babbar in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na:

The romantic comedy Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na starred actors Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh in the lead roles. The light-hearted film was greatly appreciated for its simple yet relatable plotline. All the actors successfully showcased a close-knit bond as well. Prateik Babbar played Genelia D'Souza’s brother in this film. Prateik plays the role of an introverted youth who is secretly talented. He was the true representation of a brother who has a quick banter with his sister but loves her in the end. His ‘weird’ yet heart-warming gestures helped to add an amazing flavour to the film.

