From Abhishek Makwana's Death To Anil Kapoor's COVID Results And Other Important News

Several events took place in the entertainment industry yesterday. From Abhishek Makwana's death by suicide to Dipannita’s television comeback. Many celebrities made headlines on December 4. Read ahead to know an entertainment news recap.

Abhishek Makwana's death

Abhishek Makwana, who is the writer of the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah committed suicide. Abhishek was found hanging on November 27 in his Mumbai flat. According to Mumbai Mirror, his family said that he was a victim of cyber fraud and blackmail. His brother claimed that he became aware of this after Abhishek’s death as he started receiving threatening phone calls.

Sonu Sood's heartfelt note for wife

The Bollywood actor Sonu Sood’s wife, Sonali celebrates her birthday today. Sonu penned a beautiful note for her in his Instagram post. Posting a picture, in his caption, he thanked her for being his pillar of support. He spoke about their journey from Nagpur to Mumbai. Sonu and Sonali got married on September 25, 1996. The couple is blessed with two sons.

Dipannita Sharma to make a television comeback

According to Tribune India, Actress Dipannita Sharma is about to make a television comeback with the upcoming finite series named Rudrakaal that will be aired on Star Plus. Dipannita Sharma will be playing the role of Gayatri Chittoda who will be the wife of a DCP officer in the show. She was seen in Bollywood movies such as Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Jodi Breakers, Pizza and more.

Anil Kapoor's Covid-19 test negative

In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ˜Š — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 4, 2020

Actor Anil Kapoor is currently shooting for upcoming film Jug Jug Jeeyo. Earlier, it was said that Anil Kapoor tested positive for Covid-19. However, the actor has confirmed that he has tested negative. Anil took to Twitter and said that he had tested negative and rumours shouldn’t be believed.

Prince Harry is mistaken for a salesman by a little boy

Prince Harry had gone Christmas shopping with Meghan Markle. While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were doing so, One child ran towards him assuming him to be the salesman. The owner of the shop, James, posted about this experience on Twitter.

Arshad Warsi on Munna Bhai 3

Actor Arshad Warsi seems to be clueless about Munna Bhai 3. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Arshad said that nothing was happening and he thinks all should go to Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Raju’s house and threaten them to start the shoot for the same fast. He said it had been too long since they had spoken about part 3 and now he doesn’t think it would work ask Raju seems to be busy with other things.

Isla Fisher says most of the fairytales are offensive

The Hollywood actress Isla Fisher finds that most fairytales are offensive as they push gender stereotypes. She says that they show women as damsels in distress. She says that she modifies such stories while reading out to her children.

Shweta Tripathi reveals learnt something from Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Shweta Tripathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have been co-stars of the film Haraamkhor. Speaking to a source, the actress said that she was very thrilled to have options to choose the content from all over the world. She also hoped that OTT doesn’t lose its voice. Further, she added that she learnt from Nawaz that some actors should be choosy. She said she loved her job and she would not work if the content offered to her didn’t make her excited.

Kangana Ranaut had rejected a film offer starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Irrfan Khan

A source told PTI that, in 2016, actress Kangana Ranaut had once rejected a film offered by Homi Adajania. The film starred late Bollywood actors, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Irrfan Khan. However, the actress could not sign up for the film as she was facing the issue of date clashing schedules with other movies that she had already started working for.

