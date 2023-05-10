From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Kangana Ranaut: Fashionable Looks From Cannes

Quick links:
Priyanka Chopra Jonas made her Cannes debut in 2019. She was seen in two different outfits, a whimsical feathered gown by Georges Hobeika and a stunning silver sequined dress by Roberto Cavalli.
Aishwarya, in 2017, stole the spotlight in a Cinderella-inspired powder blue gown by Michael Cinco, which had an intricate embroidery and a voluminous skirt. She also wore a Butterfly-inspired gown.
Kangana Ranaut, known for her fearless personality, had brought her unique fashion sense to Cannes. In 2019, she made a bold statement in a golden Kanjeevaram saree, paying homage to her Indian roots.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, known for her fashion-forward approach wore a vibrant Ralph & Russo lehenga in 2018. She also wore an avant-garde tuxedo-inspired gown by Ralph & Russo in 2020.
Deepika Padukone, in 2018, wowed everyone with her ethereal white gown by designer Zuhair Murad. In 2020, she opted for a dramatic black tulle gown by Giambattista Valli, leaving fans in awe.
Katrina Kaif, in 2019, stole the spotlight in a breathtaking red gown, accentuating her flawless beauty. The following year, she stunned in an intricately black and white-colored ensemble.
Diana Penty in 2018 chose a resplendent floral gown that perfectly complemented her ethereal beauty. The following year, she stunned in an elegant black ensemble, showcasing her impactful fashion choices.
Urvashi Rautela made her Cannes debut in 2019. She wore a one-shoulder gown featuring a statement sleeve. It cinched at the waist and featured a multi-layered tulle waist down.
Huma Qureshi, in 2017, embraced an ethereal white gown. In 2020, she opted for a striking black ensemble, both choices emphasizing her versatility and fearless fashion experimentation.