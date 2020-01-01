From Ali Fazal To Aditi Sharma, List Of Actors Who Hail From Lucknow

The city of Lucknow is also called the city of Nawabs because, in the 18th century, it was ruled by Nawabs. Lucknow is very famous for its sophistication and culture. Lucknow is a city of immense talent. From politicians to poets, the city has been home to many famous administrators and actors too. Here is a list of actors who have made an impact in Bollywood and small screen.

Read | Vikrant Massey, Ali Fazal And Divyendu Sharma's Iconic Scenes From Mirzapur Series

Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal is an Indian actor and model who made his Bollywood debut with a special appearance in 3 Idiots. He gained a lot of fame after the success of comedy film Fukrey where he played one of the lead characters. Ali Fazal has appeared in a few web series as well including Mirzapur, which gained a lot of critical acclaims. His latest work includes a Netflix original, House Arrest, where he is the lead actor.

Read | Ali Fazal Pens Beautiful Romantic Poem Wishing GF Richa Chadha On Birthday

Aditi Sharma

Aditi Sharma is an actor and model who signed her first film after winning a reality show, India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj. She has appeared in many big-budget films like Mausam, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. She was nominated for best actor in the female category for her television shows Gangaa and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

Read | Ali Fazal Doesn't Believe In Language Barriers

Kushal Tandon

Kushal Tandon is another very popular face in the television industry. He has appeared in popular shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Beyhadh. He was also a contestant in a reality show, Bigg Boss 7. In 2012, he was ranked sixth in Eastern Eye’s 50 Sexiest Asian Men List 2012.

Tia Bajpai

Tia Bajpai is another artist who belongs to Lucknow. The actor, who is popular among fans of Indian television, started her career as a contestant on a singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge 2005. She, later on, got the lead role in Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann. She has appeared in Hindi films as well.

Read | Ali Fazal, Jaaved Jaaferi Can't Stop Laughing Over Bollywood's 'Inception' Concept

The list also includes Sumona Chakravarti, Aarti Singh, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Anita Kanwal, Surendra Pal, Roshan Abbas, and Gungun Uprari.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.