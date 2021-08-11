From Alia Bhatt On BTS To Suniel Shetty's 60th Birthday | Top Bollywood News Today

Did Alia Bhatt Just Hint At Collab With K-pop Band BTS? Read Details

One of the biggest boybands in the world, BTS might possibly be gearing up for a Bollywood debut soon. Gangubai Kathiawadi star Alia Bhatt has put the K-pop world into a frenzy by directly mentioning the popular band on Twitter. Her tweet has also sparked speculations of a collaboration between Bollywood and K-pop. Read more.

Kriti Sanon Recalls Working With 'blue Eyed Son' Jacob Who Played Her Son In 'Mimi'

Kriti Sanon has been capturing the hearts of the audience with her performance in the newly-released movie, Mimi. The actor recently took to her Instagram and expressed her love for her on-screen son Raj aka Jacob. Sanon shared an adorable video of her fun moments with Jacob on the sets and spoke about her bond with the child actor. Read more.

Athiya Shetty Wishes Father Suniel Shetty On 60th B'day; Says 'thank You For The Genes!'

Actor Suneil Shetty who has given several hits to the film industry including Dhadkan, Qayamat, and more, turned 60 on August 11. To commemorate the special day, his daughter and actor Athiya Shetty took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture from childhood along with a recent one to wish her father. Read more.

R Madhavan Flies Alone On An Empty Flight To Dubai; Shares Clips Of Aircraft, Airport

Amid several restrictions on travelling due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Bollywood actor R Madhavan went through a unique experience when he found himself to be the only inbound passenger to fly to Dubai. He was travelling to Dubai on July 26 for the shoot of his upcoming film Ameriki Pandit, when he had to fly alone with no other passengers except crew members, which the actor found amusing and sad at the same time. Read more.

Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu Celebrates Her First Teej Post Marriage; Shares Pictures

Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram and shared pictures as she celebrated her first Teej post marriage. The actor tied the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu in October 2020. The wedding was an intimate affair with only immediate family members in attendance. Read more.

(Image Credit: Alia Bhatt, BTS, Suniel Shetty and Kriti Sanon Instagram)

