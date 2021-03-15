From Alia Bhatt To Janhvi Kapoor, Here's What Bollywood Celebs Did Over This Weekend

A list of Bollywood divas made it to headlines with how they spent their weekend. From Alia Bhatt attending a friend’s wedding to Janhvi Kapoor sharing snaps of the serene skies, the Bollywood celebs had a happening weekend. Read along to know more details about how your favourite celebs spent the weekend.

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor, what did Bollywood actors do over the weekend

Alia Bhatt turns bridesmaid

Alia Bhatt was a bridesmaid to her friend Rhea Khurana over the weekend. The actor also shared pictures with Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and other friends from the occasion, as she dazzled in bright pink and gold ensembles. The videos of her dancing off to Tesher’s Jalebi Bai and then Badshah’s Genda Phool were shared on several fan pages.

Sunny Leone spends a day at the beach

The actor was seen spending her Sunday under the sun at a beach in Mumbai. She wore a khaki coloured co-ord set for her outfit, with her hair in a neat top-knot and sunglasses as well as chunky earrings for accessories. Her caption read, “Allergic to Bullshit” which was also mentioned on one of the brooches on her suit.

Parineeti Chopra shares a 'no filter' selfie

The actor took to her Instagram and shared a selfie of her with no make-up and in her basics. The actor had used a filter on it, which added a light effect on the side. The actor wrote in her caption, ‘No filter’ and added a long nose emoji with it, which is significant that she was lying.

Huma Qureshi shares a picture of her parents

The actor shared on her Instagram profile, a picture of her parents as they sat against the backdrop of a beautiful sunset. The actor wrote along with it, “My lifelines” followed by the hashtags #family #love #forever #daddy #mommy. Her brother Saqib Saleem also shared the same picture on his feed and called them, “My manufacturers”.

Janhvi Kapoor shares picture of serene skies

Janhvi shared a couple of pictures of the skies at dawn and dusk. The morning skies were dark in colour and caught just before the sunrise, while the evening skies were full of shades of red, yellow and orange. She added the sun and moon emojis for her caption.