From An Arabian Horse To Birkin Bags: Full List Of What Jacqueline Got From The ‘conman’

Quick links:
Jacqueline's precious jewellery collection was further enhanced by Chandrashekhar, with the addition of 15 earrings as gifts.
Besides, two pairs of diamond earrings were also presented as gifts to Jacqueline by the conman.
Cartier bangles and Tiffany bracelets were among the precious jewellery gifted by Chandrashekhar to the actress.
Items of Hermes, a world-renowned bracelet brand, were also given as gifts to Jacqueline by Chandrashekhar.
Rolex, Roger Dubuis, and Franck Muller were some of the luxe brands of which, watches were presented as gifts to the Sri-Lankan actress by Chandrashekhar.
A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes were added to the footwear collection of Jacqueline by the conman as gifts.
5 Birkin bags, along with bags from YSL, and Gucci, were presented as gifts by Chandrashekhar to the actress.
An illegal money transaction was initiated between Geraldine and the conman in the guise of a suspected loan to the tune of US $ 1,50,000.