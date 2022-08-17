Last Updated:

From An Arabian Horse To Birkin Bags: Full List Of What Jacqueline Got From The ‘conman’

Amid reports of ED planning to name Jaqueline in a PMLA case linked to Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Republic accessed list of gifts given by the conman to the actress

Arabian Horse Espuela 
1/16
Pixabay/Representative Image

Jacqueline was gifted an Arabian Horse Espuela worth Rs 52 lakh by Sukesh Chandrashekar. 

15 earrings
2/16
Unsplash/Representative Image

Jacqueline's precious jewellery collection was further enhanced by Chandrashekhar, with the addition of 15 earrings as gifts.  

2 pairs of diamond earrings
3/16
Unsplash/Representative Image

Besides, two pairs of diamond earrings were also presented as gifts to Jacqueline by the conman. 

Bangles & bracelets
4/16
Unsplash/Representative Image

Cartier bangles and Tiffany bracelets were among the precious jewellery gifted by Chandrashekhar to the actress.  

Hermes bracelets
5/16
hermes.com/Represetative Image

Items of Hermes, a world-renowned bracelet brand, were also given as gifts to Jacqueline by Chandrashekhar. 

Rolex watches
6/16
Unsplash/Representative Image

Rolex, Roger Dubuis, and Franck Muller were some of the luxe brands of which, watches were presented as gifts to the Sri-Lankan actress by Chandrashekhar. 

Louis Vuitton shoes
7/16
Unsplash/Representative Image

A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes were added to the footwear collection of Jacqueline by the conman as gifts. 

YSL and Gucci shoes
8/16
Unsplash/Representative Image

Shoes from YSL and Gucci were also gifted by Chandrashekhar to Jacqueline. 

Gucci gym wears
9/16
Unsplash/Representative Image

From the house of Gucci, two gym wears were given as gifts to Jacqueline by the conman. 

5 Birkin bags
10/16
Pixabay/Representative Image

5 Birkin bags, along with bags from YSL, and Gucci, were presented as gifts by Chandrashekhar to the actress. 

A Mini Cooper
11/16
Unsplash/Representative Image

A Mini Cooper was extended as a gift by Chandrashekhar, but Jacqueline later returned it. 

Maserati and Porsche
12/16
Pixabay/Representative Image

Besides Jacqueline, her mother was gifted a Maserati and a Porsche by the conman in Bahrain. 

BMW X5
13/16
Unsplash/representative Image

The actress' sister, Geraldine Fernandes was presented with a BMW X5 as a gift. 

Money
14/16
Unsplash/Representative Image

An illegal money transaction was initiated between Geraldine and the conman in the guise of a suspected loan to the tune of  US $ 1,50,000. 

A private jet
15/16
Unsplash/Representative Image

Moreover, a private jet was hired by Chandrashekhar for Jacqueline once. 

ED values gift at 5.7 crores
16/16
Republicworld/Representative Image

ED had valued gifts given by the conman, presently lodged in jail, to the actress at around Rs 5.7 crore. Jacqueline is to be named a co-accused along with Chandrashekhar in a money laundering case.

