From 'Anupamaa' To 'YRKKH': TV Shows That Moved Location Amid COVID Pandemic

In any environment, shooting is a tedious and labour-intensive task that requires hundreds of people. From actors, directors, and extras to hair and makeup artists and catering staff, it comes a nightmare at a time when a deadly airborne virus is circulating. However, despite this, the TV and film industry has managed to get back on its feet even after facing several tough months these past two years owing to the COVID pandemic and its subsequent lockdown.

With many states deciding to stop all the shoots for several weeks as a part of restrictions to contain the pandemic surge, many production houses and channels had decided to move their shoot locations as the 'show goes on.' During such time, several places like Goa, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Umbergaon and others, emerged as much preferred destinations for the directors and the production houses.

TV Shows that moved locations due to COVID pandemic

Star Plus shows

The two highly-watched daily soaps of Indian television, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa, moved to Gujarat due to a lockdown in Maharashtra. Rajan Shahi, the producer of Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa, decided to move to the neighbouring states to continue filming the popular shows and also to make sure the audience continues to remain entertained at home with new episodes.

Star Plus' shows like Mehndi Hai Rachnewali and Imlie were also shot in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City, while Apki Nazron Ne Samjha was shot in Goa and Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani was filmed in Umbergaon. Saath Nibhana Saathiya's cast and crew members also flew down to a town in Gujarat, while Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein decided to shoot in Goa.

Zee TV daily soaps

Several other shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Apki Nazron Ne Samjha, Qurbaan Hua also decided to film their new episodes in Goa till things would return to normal and they could go back on their sets in Mumbai again. Neha Marda's popular Zee TV show Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti also continued to shoot in Surat by 'taking precautions very seriously.' The actor shared a post updating her fans and informing them about the shift as 'COVID cases were going up at an alarming rate every day.' Teri Meri Ikk Jindari that airs on Zee TV shot their few episodes in Jaipur, while Hamariwali Good News flew to Haryana to go on with their plots.

Colors TV serials

Molkki team headed to Goa, while Choti Sardaarni shot their several episodes on the outskirts of Delhi. Udaariyaan filmed their few scenes in Chandigarh. It's Dance Deewane 3 came to a halt and aired several repeat episodes.

Others

The channel's mythological drama, RadhaKrishn was shot in Umbergaon, which was a green zone at the time. Sony Sab's longest-running show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team were shooting in a resort near Vapi in Gujarat in the month of May 2021.

(Image: Instagram/@rupaliganguly/@rajanshahi)