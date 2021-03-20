From Asha Parekh To Nagarjuna Akkineni; Actors Who Took The COVID-19 Vaccine Jab

As Phase II of COVID-19 vaccine inoculation started in India, several celebrities have stepped forward to take the vaccination jab. They are extending gratitude towards the healthcare workers and also urging fans to get vaccinated. From Asha Parekh's COVID-19 vaccination jab to Paresh Rawal urging fans to get vaccinated after he did. Take a look below.

Celebrities taking the COVID-19 vaccine

Asha Parekh

On March 16, veteran actor Asha Parekh got her first shot of vaccine. She was spotted at a Mumbai hospital as she took her first COVID-19 vaccine shot. Asha Parekh smiled for the cameras and also urged her fans to take the vaccine.

Nagarjuna Akkineni

Nagarjuna Akkineni took his first COVID-19 vaccine shot on March 16. The actor took to his official Twitter handle to share a glimpse of him taking the vaccine shot. Sharing a picture of himself while taking the jab, he wrote, "Got my Covaxin jab yesterday. Absolutely no down time. I urge whoever is eligible to take the vaccine."

Got my #covaxin jab yesterday .. absolutely no down timeðŸ‘ðŸ˜ŠI urge whoever is eligible to take the vaccine!!

You can now register for your #Covid19vaccine at https://t.co/Rm3ZUrv1Kx Book your vaccine. and get it done! #Unite2FightCorona#VaccineVarta@MoHFW_India @BMGFIndia pic.twitter.com/B4wjGoKLjx — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) March 17, 2021

Paresh Rawal

Paresh Rawal also shared a photo of himself taking his first COVID-19 vaccination jab. The actor in his post, extended gratitude to the healthcare workers who made this possible. Paresh Rawal also urged fans to take the vaccination.

V for vaccines. ! Thanks to All the Doctors and Nurses and the front line Health care workers and The Scientists. ðŸ™Thanks @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/UC9BSWz0XF — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 9, 2021

Hema Malini

Veteran actor Hema Malini took to her Twitter account on March 6, 2021, to announce that she too had taken the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. The actor shared a series of photos of herself as she took the vaccination jab. The actor got vaccinated at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai.

I have taken the Covid vaccine along with the public at Cooper Hospital pic.twitter.com/PIUXCh2xnp — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 6, 2021

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher took to his official Instagram handle on March 9 to share a video of him taking the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The actor wrote, "Got my #COVID19 first dose vaccination!! Thank you all the doctors, medical staff, scientists and Govt. Of India for making it possible. India Rocks. Jai Ho!"

Mohanlal

Indian actor Mohanlal also shared a post of himself on his Instagram account to announce he had taken the COVID-19 vaccination. Mohanlal's Instagram featured two photos of the actor, one of him receiving the shot and the second in which he poses for the camera against a plaque that says "I'm vaccinated". Mohanlal shared the post thanking the government of India along with everyone responsible for making it happen.

Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta shared a hilarious video of herself as she took the first COVID-19 vaccine shot. In the video, the actress can be seen saying "Mummy" as the doctor injects her with the vaccination. Neena shared the post thanking the hospital and announcing she had taken the vaccine.

Promo image source: Asha Parekh FC Insta/ Nagarjuna Akkineni IG