From Athiya's Relationship To Sridevi's Photo, Here Are Top Entertainment News Of The Day

Amid the lockdown, many celebrities are taking to social media to keep their fans updated. On Saturday, Athiya Shetty who kept her relationship with Indian cricketer, KL Rahul, under wraps might have just made it Instagram official. While on the other hand, Daboo Ratnani made the audience nostalgic by sharing a throwback picture of late actor Sridevi. Today also marks the day when Salman Khan got captured on Iulia Vantur’s Instagram live. Check out some more of such top entertainment news of the day.

Sridevi's Golden Throwback Picture With Janhvi, Khushi, Boney

With the COVID-19 lockdown, the paparazzi have been sharing sweet throwback pictures and videos of the Bollywood celebrities. Photographer Daboo Ratnani shared an adorable throwback picture of the late actor Sridevi along with her daughters and her husband. In the picture, Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor as well as Khushi Kapoor are all dressed up in traditional attire. The picture made netizens emotional as many claimed that they miss the late legendary actor.

Athiya Shetty Makes It Insta-official With KL Rahul On His B'day

Dating rumours of Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty have been being doing the rounds for quite some time now. However, the pair have never confirmed or denied the relationship. On the occasion of KL Rahul’s 28th birthday, Athiya Shetty shared an adorable picture with the cricketer. She wished him happy birthday and even called him her person. Netizens claim that the post is a confirmation of their romance.

Jaaved Jaaferi Enraged At Hate Mongers Over Fake Tweet In His Name

Jaaved Jaaferi has called out fake news mongers after a tweet with his name has gone viral. The tweet allegedly doing the rounds on social media is about Jaaved Jaaferi calling out the stoking of hatred between communities. Jaaved Jaaferi took to his Twitter handle and shared an image of the tweet saying that it is a fake tweet made by his name. He urged netizens to not share such tweets and spread hatred in ‘today’s trying times’.

This screen shot of a tweet attributed to me is fake and insidious and made viral by the rampant #FakeNews scum. My tweets and speeches have always promoted communal harmony and in today’s trying time’s where the world unites to fight an enemy of humanity, #****off #HateMongers pic.twitter.com/Y7NIi00zmv — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) April 17, 2020

Salman Khan Residing With Rumoured Girlfriend Lulia Vantur At His Farmhouse?

According to a media reports, Salman Kahn’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur is also quarantining at his Panvel farmhouse. He is accompanied by more than twenty people including his sister Alvira Agnihotra and her husband Atul. Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is also spending her quarantine at Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse as she visited there to discuss her song Genda Phool, but reportedly couldn’t come back.

Pooja Bhatt Reacts To 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin' Remake Announcement

Sadak actor Pooja Bhatt is reportedly not happy with the news about remaking the 90s film Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin. The actor reacted to a post on twitter that stated that the film should not be touched and that it should not be remade. Pooja Bhatt agreed to the tweet and added that it should especially not be remade with the director Mahesh Bhatt. Bhushan Kumar on Friday had announced that he had plans to remake Aashiqui as well as Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin.

