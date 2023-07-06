Last Updated:

From Bajirao Mastani To Lootera: Revisiting Ranveer Singh's Movies

Ranveer Singh has played a vast variety of roles in his career. On the occasion of his thirty-eighth birthday, take a look at the actor's best work.

Ranveer Singh did his Bollywood debut with the romantic comedy movie Band Baaja Baaraat, released in 2010. The actor played the role of a bachelor who falls in love with his business partner. 

His performance in the 2013 film Lootera also received praise. He essayed the role of a conman in the period drama. He starred alongside Sonakshi Sinha. 

He shared the screen space with his now-wife Deepika Padukone, in the 2013 film Ram Leela. The on-screen chemistry of the couple was hailed by fans. However, at the time they were not dating. 

Ranveer Singh starred in another Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Bajirao Mastani in 2015. He again starred alongside Deepika Padukone in the film. The movie was a blockbuster hit. 

The actor essayed a role based on Allauddin Khilji in his next Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Padmavat. Though the movie came under the scanner, the actor's performance was appreciated. 

Ranveer portrayed the role of a slum-dweller who dreams of making a career in rap. The actor shared screen space with Alia Bhatt for the first time. 

In 2018, Ranveer played the role of a police officer for the first time in the movie Simmba. He joined Rohit Shetty's cop universe with the movie. 

Ranveer Singh will be seen next in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He will reunite with Alia Bhatt in the film. 

