From 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' To 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', Theatrical Releases To Watch In May 2022

April marked the release of movies like KGF Chapter 2, Jersey and more which was definitely a treat for cinema-goers. The month of May is around the corner which has a lineup of movies to be released in theatres. From Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, here is a list of all the theatrical releases to watch in May 2022:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Helmed by Aneez Basmee, the movie is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series. Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the horror-comedy flick also stars Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 iconic comedy film of the same name. The original movie featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The film is set to hit the big screens on May 20, 2022.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, the plot of the film sheds light on the important social issue of eliminating female foeticide. Initially, the film was all set to hit the big screens in October 2020, however, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the premiere of the film was postponed indefinitely. Instead of releasing the film via OTT platforms, the makers of Jayeshbhai Jordaar decided to wait until the re-opening of cinema houses. Now, the film is all set to release theatrically on May 13, 2022.

Dhaakad

Dhaakad is Bollywood's first high-octane spy thriller film to be headlined by a female actor. The movie is made on a lavish budget and is also India's first big-scale multilingual female-led project. Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the film also stars Divya Dutta, Arjun Rampal and Saswata Chatterjee. It is said to hit the silver screen on May 20, 2022.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Doctor Strange. It is intended to be a sequel to Doctor Strange (2016) and the 28th film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Directed by Sam Raimi, the film is written by Michael Waldron and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange.

The other cast members include Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, Benedict Wong as Wong, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, Michael Stuhlbarg as Nicodemus West. The film is set to hit the theatres on May 6, 2022.

Rocket Gang

Rocket Gang is a 2022 Bollywood movie directed by Bosco Martis which features Aditya Seal and Nikita Dutta in the lead roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on May 6, 2022.

Mere Desh Ki Dharti

Helmed by Faraz Haider, Mere Desh Ki Dharti has been bankrolled by Vaishali Sarwankar. The film stars Mirzapur actor Divyenndu Sharma in the lead role and will have a theatrical release on May 6, 2022.

