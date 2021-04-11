From 'Black & White' To 'Hunterrr', A Look At Sai Tamhankar's Bollywood Films

Sai Tamhankar is known for her work predominantly in Marathi films and television shows. She got into acting through stage dramas and plays. Sai made her on-screen debut with the Hindi film named Black & White and has been a part of several Hindi movies ever since. Read ahead to know more about Sai Tamhankar's Bollywood films.

A look at Sai Tamhankar's Bollywood films

Black & White

Black & White is a crime thriller film that is directed by Subhash Ghai and marks Sai Tamhankar's acting debut. The film was released in 2008 and stars Anil Kapoor, Anurag Sinha, Shefali Shah, and Aditi Sharma in the lead roles. The story of the film follows a suicide bomber who is sent to India to kill people during Independence Day celebrations. To do so, he befriends a professor and procures a pass for the event to carry out his mission. The IMDb rating of the film is 6.2 out of 10.

Ghajini

Ghajini is an action thriller film written and directed by A. R. Murugadoss. The film stars Asin, Jiah Khan and Pradeep Rawat in lead roles. Tinnu Anand, Sunil Grover, Khalid Siddiqui, Sai Tamhankar and more play supporting roles. The film was released in 2008 and shows the story of a tycoon, suffering from acute short-term memory loss. He sets out on a mission to find his lover’s killer. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.3 out of 10.

City of Gold

City of Gold is a 2010 film directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and stars Karan Patel, Siddharth Jadhav, Shashank Shende, Ankush Choudhary, Anusha Dandekar, Vineet Kumar Singh, Sai Tamhankar and more. The story of the film is about a mill owner who decides to shut down his mill and redevelop it into a shopping complex. Due to this, the mill workers are left jobless and try to raise their voice. The IMDb rating of the film is 6.8 out of 10.

Wake up India

Wake Up India is a political drama film written and directed by Babloo Seshadri and stars Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Joshi, Mukesh Tiwari, Mohan Joshi, Asrani, Elisha Kriis. The movie was released in 2013 and shows the story of a young girl who claims that she has been raped by the chief minister but the police refuse to register a complaint. The IMDb rating of the movie is 6.5 out of 10.

Hunterrr

Hunterrr is an adult comedy film written and directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni and stars Gulshan Devaiah, Radhika Apte and Sai Tamhankar in lead roles. The movie was released in 2015 and revolves around a self-confessed sex addict who holds no regards for love or feelings. However, his life changes when he meets a girl with whom he wants to settle down with. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.0 out of 10.

Apart from these, Sai Tamhankar will soon be seen in upcoming Hindi movies such as India Lockdown and Mimi.

(Promo Image source: Sai Tamhankar Instagram)