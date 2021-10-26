With theatres being reopened in Maharashtra from October 22, Bollywood biggies that are waiting for the release of their films have unveiled the trailer on social media. Starting from family entertainer Bunty Aur Babli 2 to Kartik Aaryan starrer Dhamaka, the excited fans of the upcoming releases have been surprised with the amazing glimpses of the films.

The month of October that is about to end soon, started off on a power-packed note when the makers of the coming-up projects treated fans with amazing trailers. Following are the films whose gripping trailers mesmerized the fans and piqued their curiosity as well.

The film stars an ensemble star cast, including Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari. The rib-ticking family entertainer will showcase different generations pitting against each other. Rani Mukerji who was also the lead in the first part is paired alongside Saif Ali Khan in the second part where the two, who had left their mastery of fooling people and conning them, will once again disguise to outwit each other and pull off outlandish cons. The trailer was released on October 25. The film is slated to hit the screens on November 19, 2021.

The John Abraham starrer action drama is slated to hit the screens on November 25. The Milap Zaveri directorial film gives a glimpse of John Abraham who will be seen in triple roles. Apart from John, the trailer also featured Divya Khosla Kumar and Gautami Kapoor in pivotal roles. The trailer showcased one among John’s three characters as a person who works relentlessly to battle corruption in Lucknow.

The Ram Madhvani directorial film will showcase Kartik helming the role of a news anchor Arjun Pathak, whose life topples after a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat. Apart from Kartik, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar, and Vishwajeet Pradhan in pivotal roles. The movie, which is based on the South Korean film The Terror Live, has been produced by Ram Madhvani Films, RSVP Movies, Lotte Cultureworks, Lionsgate Films, and Global Gate Entertainment.

Actor Emraan Hashmi is gearing up for the release of his next film Dybbuk where he will share screen space with Nikita Dutta and Manav Kaul in the lead role. Dybbuk - The Curse is Real, will hit the digital screen via Amazon Prime Video on October 29. The film is a Hindi remake of Prithiviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam horror film titled Ezra, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran, Priya Anand, and Tovino Thomas among others. The trailer of the film shows a newly-married couple, dealing with a miscarriage, moving into a new home.

Actor Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon are all set to reunite for a heartwarming and family entertainer Hum Do Hamre Do. The trailer is a visual treat and is delightfully unconventional. The film bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Abhishek Jain is set to premiere digitally on Disney+ Hotstar from October 29.

IMAGE: Instagram/KartikAaryan/TheJohnAbraham/SiddhantChaturvedi: