From 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' To 'Shamshera', YRF Films Set To Stream On Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has collaborated with production house Yash Raj Films for the digital release of some highly anticipated upcoming films like Bunty Aur Babli 2, Prithviraj, Shamshera as well as Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The exclusive licensing deal will let users stream these movies just four weeks after their theatrical run, reaching over 240 countries worldwide.

Bunty Aur Babli 2, starring Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan will mark its theatrical release on November 19, while Jayeshbhai Jordaar starring Ranveer Singh has is set to stream February 25, 2022, as its premiere date. Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor's Shamshera will open fin cinemas on March 18, 2022, and Prithviraj, with the ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar and Sanjay Dutt, has a worldwide release on January 21, 2022.

Amazon Prime Video to exclusively stream these YRF films

Bunty Aur Babli 2

Saif And Rani will pair up against the newbie con couple Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in the sequel of the hit 2005 crime comedy. Written by debutante Varun V. Sharma, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, who takes on a cop's role. Have a look at the film's recently released trailer.

Prithviraj

The upcoming historical actioner stars Akshay Kumar as the eponymous king, along with Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar in pivotal roles. The film, which has faced several postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, will release in January next year. The Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial charts the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, the king of the Chauhan dynasty.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

The social comedy will showcase Singh as the eponymous Gujarati lad who believes in an egalitarian society. Directed by Divyang Thakkar, it also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles. It is slated for a February 2022 release.

Shamshera

The Karan Malhotra directorial has the fresh pairing of Ranbir Kapoor with Vaani Kapoor, while Sanjay Dutt will be portraying the lead antagonist character. With its shooting delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the film opens up to the audience on March 18, 2022. Set in the 1800s, it follows a group of dacoits fighting against the British for independence.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @TARAN_ADARSH)