From 'Chehre' In August To 'Fighter' In 2023, Check Out Latest Movie Release Dates

Image: Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut, Yash/Instagram
Are theatres finally warming up for film releases after being shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic? With the exception of Tamil superstar Vijay's Master and a few other regional films, the scenes have not been the most pleasant for the film fraternity. A proof of this was Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom, which was being tipped as a hope for the exhibition sector, struggling to touch Rs 20 crore in one week, a figure that would have perhaps been the opening day collection in the pre-COVID era.
However, following the footsteps of Bell Bottom, many filmmakers have announced their release dates, some within the next few days, while others decided to take their time before presenting their ventures, amid states like Maharashtra still not allowing films to release.
Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi's Chehre is set to be the next big release after Bell Bottom. The movie, which was earlier set for release in April, will be releasing on August 27.
A film that was close to its release on April 23, before the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit, is another major film to hit theatres soon. The makers have confirmed that the Kangana Ranaut starrer is hitting theatres on September 10.
While Bell Bottom, Chehre and Thalaivi release in the span of a month, Tadap, which was earlier scheduled for a release in September, will now release on December 3. The movie is the launchpad for Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, and he is starring opposite Tara Sutaria.
Multi-lingual KGF: Chapter 2 has been among the most anticipated films ever since the first installment became a phenomenon. The Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon starrer was first set for release on July 16, 2021. However, the makers have decided to take their time, and delayed the release by nine months, announcing the release date as April 14, 2022.
Another multi-lingual involving a top South star, Prabhas, recently changed its release date from 2021 to 2022. The Baahubali star's film Radhe Shyam's release date too was recently changed from July 30, 2021 to January 14, 2022 around the time of Sankranti festival.
Among the recent announcements was also Tiger Shroff's Ganapath: Part 1. The makers recently shared a teaser to inform fans that the movie was coming out on December 23, 2022.
The makers of the Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone-starrer went even further by announcing that the Sidharth Anand directorial will release directly in 2023, on Republic Day.
While these have been some of the updated release dates and announcements made in the last few days, many other movies also have a release date, which the makers have not shared an update on for the past few weeks. Many will not be able to keep up with it as theatres have not opened fully, while the production schedule too has been hampered due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
RRR- October 13, 2021
Maidaan-October 15, 2021
Prithviraj- November 5, 2021
Jersey- November 5, 2021
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 - November 19, 2021
Laal Singh Chadda- December 24, 2021
Cirkus- December 31, 2021
Bachchan Pandey-January 26, 2022
Ek Villain Returns- February 11, 2022
Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's untitled venture-March 18, 2022
Bhediya- April 14, 2022
Mayday-April 29,2022
Adipurush- August 11, 2022
Vikram Vedha remake-September 30,2022
Animal -October 5, 2022
