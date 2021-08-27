From 'Chehre' In August To 'Fighter' In 2023, Check Out Latest Movie Release Dates

Are theatres finally warming up for film releases after being shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic? With the exception of Tamil superstar Vijay's Master and a few other regional films, the scenes have not been the most pleasant for the film fraternity. A proof of this was Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom, which was being tipped as a hope for the exhibition sector, struggling to touch Rs 20 crore in one week, a figure that would have perhaps been the opening day collection in the pre-COVID era.

However, following the footsteps of Bell Bottom, many filmmakers have announced their release dates, some within the next few days, while others decided to take their time before presenting their ventures, amid states like Maharashtra still not allowing films to release.

Here are the Bollywood films' theatrical release dates announced recently:

Chehre

Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi's Chehre is set to be the next big release after Bell Bottom. The movie, which was earlier set for release in April, will be releasing on August 27.

Thalaivi

A film that was close to its release on April 23, before the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit, is another major film to hit theatres soon. The makers have confirmed that the Kangana Ranaut starrer is hitting theatres on September 10.

Tadap

While Bell Bottom, Chehre and Thalaivi release in the span of a month, Tadap, which was earlier scheduled for a release in September, will now release on December 3. The movie is the launchpad for Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, and he is starring opposite Tara Sutaria.

KGF: Chapter 2

Multi-lingual KGF: Chapter 2 has been among the most anticipated films ever since the first installment became a phenomenon. The Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon starrer was first set for release on July 16, 2021. However, the makers have decided to take their time, and delayed the release by nine months, announcing the release date as April 14, 2022.

Radhe Shyam

Another multi-lingual involving a top South star, Prabhas, recently changed its release date from 2021 to 2022. The Baahubali star's film Radhe Shyam's release date too was recently changed from July 30, 2021 to January 14, 2022 around the time of Sankranti festival.

Ganapath: Part 1

Among the recent announcements was also Tiger Shroff's Ganapath: Part 1. The makers recently shared a teaser to inform fans that the movie was coming out on December 23, 2022.

Fighter

The makers of the Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone-starrer went even further by announcing that the Sidharth Anand directorial will release directly in 2023, on Republic Day.

While these have been some of the updated release dates and announcements made in the last few days, many other movies also have a release date, which the makers have not shared an update on for the past few weeks. Many will not be able to keep up with it as theatres have not opened fully, while the production schedule too has been hampered due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Movie release dates announced a considerable amount of time ago, but likely to change

RRR- October 13, 2021

Maidaan-October 15, 2021

Prithviraj- November 5, 2021

Jersey- November 5, 2021

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 - November 19, 2021

Laal Singh Chadda- December 24, 2021

Cirkus- December 31, 2021

Bachchan Pandey-January 26, 2022

Ek Villain Returns- February 11, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's untitled venture-March 18, 2022

Bhediya- April 14, 2022

Mayday-April 29,2022

Adipurush- August 11, 2022

Vikram Vedha remake-September 30,2022

Animal -October 5, 2022