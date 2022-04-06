From 'Dasvi,' 'KGF 2' To 'Beast,' Complete List Of Films To Be Released In April 2022

The month of April is full of treats for movie-goers as well as binge-watchers. There are several much-awaited films that are set to release on OTT platforms as well as theatres. From Yash's KGF Chapter 2 to Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, April has a lot in store for the movie buffs with new online and OTT releases scheduled. Here's the complete list of upcoming movies this month:

Dasvi:

Written by Ritesh Shah, the film will mark the directorial debut of Tushar Jalota. Dasvi is an upcoming social comedy movie featuring Abhishek Bachchan as politician Ganga Ram Chaudhary, Yami Gautam as IPS Officer Jyoti Deswal, Nimrat Kaur as Chief Minister Bimla Devi, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Manu Rishi, Sumit Shekhar Rai, among others. The movie has been slated to release on Netflix and JioCinema on 7 April 2022.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore:

The 'Harry Potter' spinoff series will be releasing in India on April 8, 2022, while it will hit US theatres on April 15. Directed by David Yates, the film stars Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams and others in pivotal roles.

Jersey:

Jersey, which was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on December 31, 2021, will now be releasing on April 14, 2022. Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, the film also stars his father Pankaj Kapur in a pivotal role. The Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial is jointly bankrolled by Aman Gill, Dil Raju, and S.Naga Vamsi. Jersey comes as the remake of the 2019 Telugu film by the same name, which saw Nani essaying the lead role.

KGF: Chapter 2:

KGF: Chapter 2 has been one of the highly anticipated films of the year 2022. The Prashanth Neel directorial will hit the silver screens on April 14, 2022, which will witness a power-packed performance by the notable cast including Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Sreenidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon.

Beast:

Beast will mark Thalapathy Vijay's 65th film of his career. The film has been produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Along with Pooja Hegde and Vijay Thalapathy, the film also stars Selvaraghavan, Redin Kingsley, Bjorn Surrao, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko and others taking on pivotal roles. The film is set to hit the silver screen on April 13, 2022.

Runway 34:

Ajay Devgn directorial Runway 34 is all set for its release on April 29. The film also features veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan along with Rakul Preet Singh. It follows the true story of the Jet Airways Doha to Kochi flight 9W 555. Devgn will be seen in the role of a flight captain who gets into legal trouble after a tragic incident.

Image: tushar_jadhav0072