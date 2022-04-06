From 'Dasvi' To 'Abhay Season 3,' Films And Shows Arriving On OTT Platforms This Week

The month of April has a lot in store for all those looking to binge-watch a plethora of content on OTT platforms. From movies like Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi, Suriya starrer Etharkkum Thunindhavan, Tovino Thomas' Naradan to series like Abhay (Season 3), and Elite among others, here's all the brand new content viewers can expect in the first week of April.

Films and shows arriving on OTT platforms this week

Etharkkum Thunindhavan

Almost a month after its theatrical release, Suriya's action thriller Etharkkum Thunindhavan is set to come out on the platforms Netflix and Sun NXT on April 7, 2022. The Pandiraj directorial also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Madhusudhan Rao, Saranya Ponvannan in pivotal roles.

Dasvi

Abhishek Bachchan will be seen alongside Nimart Kaur and Yami Gautam in Netflix's Dasvi, which will hit the OTT platform on April 7. Its official synopsis reads," A politician who finds out the hard way that being good with people doesn’t make you good with the syllabus of class 10th.”

Abhay Season 3

Kunal Kemmu will be back as the daring cop Abhay Pratap Singh in the third instalment of the crime-thriller. Premiering on Zee5 on April 8, it will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Naradan

Minnal Murali fame Tovino Thomas essays the role of a well-known TV anchor in the Aashiq Abu directorial. Also starring Anna Ben, Indrans, and Renji Panicker, in pivotal roles, the film will come on Amazon Prime on April 8, 2022.

The King’s Man

Coming as the third film of the Kingsman franchise, the upcoming venture has been directed by Matthew Vaughn. It will come out on Disney Plus Hotstar on April 8, 2022, in two languages- Hindi and English.

Elite Season 5

The fifth instalment of the crime thriller is set to drop on the OTT platform Netflix on April 8, 2022. It stars Itzab Escamilla, Maria Pedraza, Ester Exposito, Miguel Herran in pivotal roles.

