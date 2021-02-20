Bollywood has created quite a buzz in the past week due to some of their Instagram posts. From major revelations to vacationing goals, the celebrities have entertained fans throughout this week. Therefore, we take a look at some of the most interesting posts that have created a huge buzz on the web.

From Dia Mirza's wedding to Anushka Sharma's Valentine, here are the Top Instagram posts

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza became the talk of the town after she announced her marriage. The actor shared several pictures from her wedding scenes on Instagram. The happy couple received a number of wishes from Bollywood stars. Fans too seemed delighted and wished Dia Mirza on her marriage.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is soon going to be a mother of two and fans have been pouring in good wishes for the actor. Meanwhile, she celebrated Valentine's day by sharing an adorable post of Taimur on her social media handle. She wrote that Taimur will forever be her eternal valentine and fans found that to be extremely cute.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma too had an incredibly cute Valentines Day post as she shared a picturesque sunset with her husband. Virat Kohli and Anushka were all smiles in the picture and fans adored the blissful image of the two. The actor wrote a long and heartfelt caption for her hubby and thus celebrated Valentine's day through that amazing post.

Aditya Narayan

Singer Aditya Narayan introduced his followers to his better half through an Instagram post just a few days ago. The singer posed alongside his better half Shweta and the couple looked adorable, as per the fans. The duo was seen donning matching outfits with the red and black combination completing their style.

Ranveer Singh

One of the much-awaited films in Bollywood was the Kabir Khan directed film 83. For the longest time, fans of cricket have been eagerly waiting to witness the 1983 based film on the big screen. However, due to lockdown restrictions, the dates for the film were halted. However, as things have washed up, the makers are preparing to relaunch the film in June and fans are happy for the release once again.

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood has continued his path of charity and he even cited a few people a few days ago. The actor posted an IGTV video where he can be seen interacting with some people as they get into rickshaws. The actor wrote that it was they who made his trip extra special.



Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan was seen busting some moves at the gym as he prepared for a workout session. The actor was spotted doing some workout stretches which were loved by the fans. The actor flexed his well-toned body and thus fans seemed to enjoy the post very much.



Disha Patani

Actor Disha Patani posed in a candid picture where she can be seen standing inside a pool. The actor posed calmly as the sun covered her face. Fans praised the image and reacted positively to the post shared by the actor.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor gladly shared the trailer for her next film alongside Rajkummar Rao. The actor will be seen in a demonic avatar in the film. The trailer of the film has intrigued fans to watch the film and has thus praised Janhvi for her acting prowess as well.

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff flaunted his toned body in a new picture uploaded on social media. He was seen posing in pink shorts and posing for the camera. Tiger hilariously added a jovial caption calling his shorts cute.

