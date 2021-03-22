From Favourite Co-stars To Haircare Routine, Janhvi Kapoor Makes Major Revelations

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor recently took to social media to answer a bunch of questions that had been asked by her followers. Through this interactive session, the actor was asked a variety of questions including details about her hair and skincare routine. The actor revealed that she uses a mix of egg, avocado, and honey on her hair, which keeps it smooth and shiny. Speaking about her skin routine, Janhvi Kapoor stated that it is a secret which she is not willing to reveal at the moment.

Janhvi Kapoor’s QnA session with fans

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor recently responded to a series of fan queries through her Instagram stories and her responses have been taking the internet by storm. The actor was asked about her favourite web series, co-star, and more, during this short session. She revealed that she loves the web series Schitt's Creek, which has been gaining critical acclamation around the globe. Speaking about her favourite co-star, Janhvi mentioned that she loved working with Pankaj Tripathi, who played her father in the film Gunjan Saxena. She also shared a still from the film where she was seen hugging the actor for a sequence in the film. The actor had also mentioned in the QnA that troubling Sharan Sharma on the sets of the film was one of the best parts of working on Gunjan Saxena.

Janhvi Kapoor was also asked if she follows a specific diet to remain fit and healthy. She decided to get quirky with this question and shared a picture of herself with a scoop of ice cream. She also revealed that she has four scoops of it every day. In another segment of the session. The actor mentioned that her most memorable trip had been the one she had taken a few years ago with her family. She posted a picture with her father Boney Kapoor and mentioned that they had gone road tripping in the south of France when the photograph was clicked.

Janhvi Kapoor was asked a series of quirky questions during the Instagram session. One of her fans asked how she controls her anxiety, to which she replied that hugging a pillow and singing a sad song helps. She also gave a demo while she was settled in her vanity van. She also had a sassy reply for one of her fans who asked her how she felt about being called ‘Fatty Kapoor’ on the sets. The actor shared a picture of herself with food and mentioned that it’s mostly ‘fun’. The actor acknowledged ‘World Poetry Day’ during the session by sharing her favourite quote by Bukowski. In the last part of the interaction, she also promised her fans to visit Banaras as soon as possible as she loves the city.

Image Courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

