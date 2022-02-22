From 'Fighter' To 'Tehran,' Major Films Locking Horns At Box Office On Republic Day 2023

Box office clashes have been quite inevitable during the lockdown as major production houses have been left with no choice but to release their long-pending films on dates that were safe. As the country is slowly recovering from the perils put forth by the pandemic and with the cases taking a dip, big-budget films have been facing difficulties to get a solo release window in theatres, leading to many major films clashing at the box office.

With a plethora of interesting films lined up this year, the upcoming year too looks super crowded in terms of big-budget releases. This shall commence from Republic Day 2023 where big banner films like John Abraham starrer Tehran, Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter, Luv Ranjan’s untitled film, and more are in the pipeline to release on the patriotic day.

Republic Day 2023 box office clashes

Among the first Bollywood films to confirm Republic Day 2023 release was Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand will also star Anil Kapoor in a key role. The movie, which is touted as India's first-ever aerial action-thriller, will commence filming this summer. It will be bankrolled by Mamta Anand, Ajit Andhare, Ramon Chibb, and Anku Pande under the banners of MARFLIX and Viacom18 Studios.



According to media reports, Fighter is set to lock horns with director Luv Ranjan's yet-untitled romantic-comedy, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The movie was announced a long time ago, and the filming for the same had begun in February 2021. Bankrolled by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by Bhushan Kumar of T-series, the movie also stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in pivotal roles.



With two mega releases already in the pipeline, another one which was announced today is John Abraham's starrer Tehran. The movie is inspired by true events and it will be based in Tehran, the capital of Iran. It marks John Abraham's maiden collaboration with Dinesh Vijan, who will be producing this film under his banner Maddock Films in association with Bake My Cake productions while Arun Gopalan will direct it.

With such big projects lined up, it will be interesting to see how the makers would compromise the release and shift the dates for other projects. With all the films being from different genres and consisting of veteran actors, it will be amazing to see which film garners much attention from the fans.

