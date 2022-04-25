From 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' To 'Ozark' S 4 Part 2; Films & Shows Arriving On OTT This Week

The month of April is coming to an end and it will bid goodbye only after presenting some of the much-awaited films and series for movie lovers. An array of interesting movies from a wide range of genres are all set to premiere online for fans to enjoy them in the comfort of their homes. Notable names in the list include Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ozark, Uncharted and many more. Here is a list of upcoming titles to look forward to in the last week of April 2022.

What to watch on OTT this week

Gangubai Kathiawadi - Netflix

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s blockbuster crime drama featuring Alia Bhatt in the lead is all set to make its digital debut after a successful run at the theatres worldwide. The film will release on Netflix on April 26, 2022 and fans can't wait to watch the movie online. Apart from Bhatt, the film also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Ajay Devgn, Jim Sarbh and others in pivotal roles.

Uncharted - Book My Show

Uncharted is scheduled to release on April 28, 2022, on Book My Show and fans have eagerly been awaiting the release of the action-adventure flick. The movie stars Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Rudy Pankow and many others and is all about the life of Nathan "Nate" Drake. The film was helmed by Ruben Fleischer and made its debut on the big screen in February 2022.

The Offer - Voot

The much-awaited first season of The Offer will release on April 28 on Voot. It will star Miles Teller, Juno Temple, Justin Chambers, Giovanni Ribisi and others in lead roles.

Ozark Season 4 Part 2 - Netflix

Ozark Season 4 part 1 consisted of seven episodes and came to an end leaving fans at the edge of their seats. Starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, the next half of the hit Netflix show will premiere on the platform on April 29, 2022. Fans can't wait to see what fate has in store for Marty and Wendy in Ozark season 4 part 2.

Undone Season 2 - Amazon Prime Video

Undone is a comedy-drama which first premiered in 2019 on Amazon Prime Video and its second season will release on April 29, 2022. The show stars Rosa Salazar, Angelique Cabral, Bob Odenkirk, Siddharth Dhananjay and other prominent actors from Hollywood. The show follows Alma, whose life takes a drastic turn after she has a near-death experience.

