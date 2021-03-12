From Gangubai Kathiawadi To Thalaivi, Release Dates Of Upcoming Bollywood Movies This Year

Bollywood industry came to a standstill last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The filming of all the movies was stopped because of the pandemic and theatres were also closed. Several big-budget movies release dates had to be postponed as the theatres were closed. The industry is now slowly getting back on its feet with movies being released in theatres. As the theatres have reopened, a lot of people have been wondering about the upcoming Bollywood releases and the release dates of these movies. For all the people who are wondering about the 2021 Bollywood releases, here is a list of prominent Hindi movies and their release dates.

List of upcoming Bollywood movies

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a list of 2021 Bollywood releases. The year 2021 will see several big-budget movies being released like Bell Bottom, ’83, Bunty aur Babli, Radhe among others. Several women-centric films will also be released this year like Saina, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi among others.

Gangubai Kathiawadi's release date was recently announced by the makers along with the teaser of the movie. Ever since the release of the teaser, the audience has set their eyes upon the Gangubai Kathiawadi's release. Here is a look at the complete list of upcoming Bollywood movies that will be released this year.

Mumbai Saga – March 19

Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar – March 19

Flight – March 19

Haathi Mere Saathi - March 26

Saina – March 26

Koi Jaane Na – April 2

Chehre – April 9

99 Songs – April 16

Bunty aur Babli 2 – April 23

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi – April 23

Radhe – Eid 2021 (Date to be announced)

Satyameva Jayate 2 – May 14 (Eid)

Bell Bottom – May 28

'83 – June 4

Jhund – June 18

Shamshera – June 25

Shershaah – July 2

Major – July 2

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui – July 9

KGF2 – July 16

Radhe Shyam – July 30

Gangubai Kathiawadi – July 30

Atrangi Re – August 6

Pushpa – August 13 (Independence Day weekend)

Attack– August 13 (Independence Day weekend)

Jayeshbhai Jordaar – August 27

Sharmaji Namkeen – September 4

Liger – September 9

Bhoot Police - September 10

Anek – September 17

Tadap – September 24

Dhaakad – October 1 (Gandhi Jayanti weekend)

RRR – October 13 (Dussehra)

Maidaan – October 15 (Dussehra)

Loop Lapeta – October 22

Prithviraj – November 5 (Diwali)

Jersey – November 5 (Diwali)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – November 19

Heropanti 2 – December 3

Laal Singh Chaddha – Christmas (Date to be announced)

Taran Adarsh's Instagram post

Image Credits: Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut Instagram