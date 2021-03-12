Last Updated:

From Gangubai Kathiawadi To Thalaivi, Release Dates Of Upcoming Bollywood Movies This Year

From Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi to Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi, several big movies are set to release year. Here is a list of upcoming Bollywood movies.

upcoming bollywood movies

Bollywood industry came to a standstill last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The filming of all the movies was stopped because of the pandemic and theatres were also closed. Several big-budget movies release dates had to be postponed as the theatres were closed. The industry is now slowly getting back on its feet with movies being released in theatres. As the theatres have reopened, a lot of people have been wondering about the upcoming Bollywood releases and the release dates of these movies. For all the people who are wondering about the 2021 Bollywood releases, here is a list of prominent Hindi movies and their release dates.

List of upcoming Bollywood movies

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a list of 2021 Bollywood releases. The year 2021 will see several big-budget movies being released like Bell Bottom, ’83, Bunty aur Babli, Radhe among others. Several women-centric films will also be released this year like Saina, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi among others.

Gangubai Kathiawadi's release date was recently announced by the makers along with the teaser of the movie. Ever since the release of the teaser, the audience has set their eyes upon the Gangubai Kathiawadi's release. Here is a look at the complete list of upcoming Bollywood movies that will be released this year.

  • Mumbai Saga – March 19
  • Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar – March 19
  • Flight – March 19
  • Haathi Mere Saathi - March 26
  • Saina – March 26
  • Koi Jaane Na – April 2
  • Chehre – April 9
  • 99 Songs – April 16
  • Bunty aur Babli 2 – April 23
  • Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi – April 23
  • Radhe – Eid 2021 (Date to be announced)
  • Satyameva Jayate 2 – May 14 (Eid)
  • Bell Bottom – May 28
  • '83 – June 4
  • Jhund – June 18
  • Shamshera – June 25
  • Shershaah – July 2
  • Major – July 2
  • Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui – July 9
  • KGF2 – July 16
  • Radhe Shyam – July 30
  • Gangubai Kathiawadi – July 30
  • Atrangi Re – August 6
  • Pushpa – August 13 (Independence Day weekend)
  • Attack– August 13 (Independence Day weekend)
  • Jayeshbhai Jordaar – August 27
  • Sharmaji Namkeen – September 4
  • Liger – September 9
  • Bhoot Police - September 10
  • Anek – September 17
  • Tadap – September 24
  • Dhaakad – October 1 (Gandhi Jayanti weekend)
  • RRR – October 13 (Dussehra)
  • Maidaan – October 15 (Dussehra)
  • Loop Lapeta – October 22
  • Prithviraj – November 5 (Diwali)
  • Jersey – November 5 (Diwali)
  • Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – November 19
  • Heropanti 2 – December 3
  • Laal Singh Chaddha – Christmas (Date to be announced)

