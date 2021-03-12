From Gangubai Kathiawadi To Thalaivi, Release Dates Of Upcoming Bollywood Movies This Year

Quick links:
Bollywood industry came to a standstill last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The filming of all the movies was stopped because of the pandemic and theatres were also closed. Several big-budget movies release dates had to be postponed as the theatres were closed. The industry is now slowly getting back on its feet with movies being released in theatres. As the theatres have reopened, a lot of people have been wondering about the upcoming Bollywood releases and the release dates of these movies. For all the people who are wondering about the 2021 Bollywood releases, here is a list of prominent Hindi movies and their release dates.
Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a list of 2021 Bollywood releases. The year 2021 will see several big-budget movies being released like Bell Bottom, ’83, Bunty aur Babli, Radhe among others. Several women-centric films will also be released this year like Saina, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi among others.
Gangubai Kathiawadi's release date was recently announced by the makers along with the teaser of the movie. Ever since the release of the teaser, the audience has set their eyes upon the Gangubai Kathiawadi's release. Here is a look at the complete list of upcoming Bollywood movies that will be released this year.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.