From Glitzy Dresses To Jeans & T-shirt, Janhvi Kapoor Shares Glimpses Of Her 'relaxed Day'

Janhvi Kapoor is excited for the release of Roohi and has been sharing constant updates with her Instagram fans and followers. The actor had a rather hectic day, today on March 10, 2021, and joked about having a relaxed one in an Instagram post. Read along to take a look at the pictures here.

Janhvi Kapoor has a ‘relaxed day’

Janhvi Kapoor has been shuttling between the cities Mumbai and Chandigarh in recent times. While she is doing promotions for Roohi in Mumbai, she is shooting for her upcoming movie Good Luck Jerry in Chandigarh. The actor took to her Instagram on March 10, 2021, to upload a carousel post that had all that she did throughout the day.

The first two pictures featured her wearing a dark blue and glittery dress. The off-shoulder dress had a big bow in the front and a shimmer bodycon skirt. She added to this a pair of glitzy heels, with her hair straightened. In the following pictures, she was seen changing in her car from the dress to casuals and then in a flight sporting a basic look.

She wrote in a caption, “it was a relaxed day”, adding inverted smile emojis at its start and its end, which seemed sarcastic. The post has been liked over 170k times since it was shared by her just 57 minutes ago on the photo-sharing platform. Fans are dropping heart and heart eyes emojis in the comments under the post, take a look at some of them here.

Janhvi Kapoor on the work front

The actor is all set to appear in the movie Roohi in a dual role, followed by which she will be seen in Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani. The latter is directed by Collin D'Cunha, with a story written by Navjot Gulati, Sumit Arora, Rishabh Sharma and Collin D'Cunha. The movie had started shooting in November of 2019 and was stopped in March 2020 following the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

