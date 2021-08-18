From Kabul Express To Khuda Gawah, Bollywood Movies That Were Shot In Afghanistan

After the retreat of the U.S troop from Afghanistan, the interim Taliban government took over the presidential palace, reinforcing their decades-old rules on the distressed citizens. The alarming situation has caught worldwide attention, with netizens mounting pressure on the UN to take immediate actions. As the landlocked country battle the war, Bollywood has, over the years, released several movies that would resonate with the current situations. But did you know that there are several Bollywood movies shot in Afghanistan?

Take a look at the list of Bollywood Movies that have been shot in the picturesque locations of the currently war-stricken country.

1. Khuda Gawah

Shot in the rocky landscapes of the capital city of Afghanistan, Kabul and Mazar-i-Sharif, the movie was directed by Mukul S. Anand. Released in 1992, Khuda Gawah featured some of the biggest actors of Bollywood like Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi, Nagarjuna, Danny Denzongpa and Kiran Kumar. Extensively shot in the scenic background of mountains in Afghanistan, the movie follows the quest of a man travelling to Afghanistan in order to find the murderer of his lover's father. According to a report from DB Pedia, the epic drama is one of the most-watched Bollywood movies in the landlocked country.

2. Dharmatma

The first Bollywood film to be shot in the South Asian country, Dharmatma featured actors like Feroz Khan, Hema Malini, Rekha and Premnath. Directed by Feroz Khan, the 1975 thriller was loosely based on the popular Hollywood film The Godfather. The movie was widely appreciated with its song 'Kya Khoob Lagti Ho' went on to become a Hindi classic in Indian cinema.

3. Janasheen

Starring Fardeen Khan and Celina Jaitly in the lead role, Feroz Khan's Janasheen told the story of a man falling in love with a violinist with a tragic past. The movie is, purportedly, the first movie to be shot in Afghanistan post the Taliban reign. Released in 2003, the romantic drama was scheduled for a week-long shooting in the landlocked country.

4. Kabul Express

Giving a glimpse into the lives of the war-ridden country post the Taliban reign, Kabir Khan brought the story of two journalists travelling to Afghanistan to document the lives of the citizens. The duo, played by John Abraham and Arshad Wasi, went on the task to prepare a report on the situation after the U.S invasion in 2001. The movie explores the picturesque places of Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley, Bala Hissar Fort, Darul Aman Palace and Green Palace.

5. Torbaaz

Directed by Girish Malik, the movie follows an ex-army doctor, played by Sanjay Dutt, teaching cricket to kids at an Afghanistan refugee camp. However, he soon finds out that there is a child suicide bomber at the camp. Along with Sanjay Dutt, the 2020 thriller also features Nargis Fakhri, Rahul Dev and Rahul Mittra. The movie is extensively shot in Bishkek and Kyrgyzstan.

6. Agent Vinod

The 2012 actioner, starring Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, has several glimpses of the South Asian country. Helmed by Pritam, the movie follows Agent Vinod who is on a mission to find the reason behind his colleague's death. Though shot for a couple of scenes, the movie opens up from a camp in Afghanistan called Dash-e-Margoh.

Image Credit: ANILTETIK_IR, VINOD_SAYS & BANOUYE_BOLLYWOOD'S INSTAGRAM