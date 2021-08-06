Last Updated:

From Kajol's Birthday Celebration To Janhvi, John, Kiara's Outing, All Stars Clicked

Kajol celebrated her birthday with the paparazzi and many other stars of the film industry were spotted going out and about in Mumbai recently.

Aditya Roy Kapur
Aditya Roy Kapur kept it casual during his exit from the Mumbai airport.

Disha Patani
Disha Patani seemed in a rush as paparazzi clicked her in Bandra.

Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor is regularly snapped while arriving for her workout sessions in Bandra and it was not any different on Thursday.

John Abraham
John Abraham channeled his biker passion at a motorcycle sport event in Bandra.

Kajol
Kajol, who celebrated her birthday on Thursday, 5 August, was courteous to celebrate with the paparazzi.

Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani was all smiles for the cameras in Andheri.

Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji made a rare appearance for the paparazzi as they snapped her at the airport while heading abroad for a shoot.

Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan was clicked in cream athleisure as he acknowledged cameras in Juhu.

Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan too greeted the paparazzi despite being far in Andheri.

Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan donned a loose-fitting outfit and a beanie outside a restaurant in Bandra.

