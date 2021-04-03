Last Updated:

From Kareena Kapoor Khan To Malaika Arora, A Weekly Round-up Of Top Celebrity Posts

A weekly round-up of the top 10 posts shared by Bollywood celebrities on social media including Kareena Kapoor Khan and others that took the internet by storm.

Bollywood celebrities and their social media posts are often seen making headlines. Whether it's a new photoshoot, a dance video, a festival celebration or an award win, fans want to know everything about their favourite celebs. Almost everyone from the film industry tries to stay connected to their fans through social media, but only some create ripples among the media as well. Let's take a look at some of the top celebrity posts of this week across social media:

Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Taimur's Colourful Holi Picture

Large gatherings for Holi celebrations were banned due to the pandemic. But this didn't stop people from enjoying the festival at home. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram featured two Holi posts. One a throwback video from her film 'Gabbar' and the other an adorable picture of Taimur Ali Khan covered in colours. While Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram is filled with pictures of her little munchkin, this Holi picture with a message to 'stay safe' was indeed loved by one and all.

Sonam Kapoor's Photoshoot For Bazaar's 12th Anniversary Edition

Fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor, is always seen sporting quirky, eccentric looks, especially in photoshoots. The actress recently collaborated with Harper's Bazaar India Magazine's 12th Anniversary edition and did a fabulous photoshoot for the same. Although Sonam posted six pictures from the shoot so far, the one that grabbed everyone's eyeball is the one above. Sonam can be seen wearing a Silk Satin off-white and black dress, paired with a quirky pair of glasses and earrings.

Maheep Kapoor's Throwback Video From Miss India 1993

Maheep Kapoor's Instagram is a place for all kinds of posts, from vacation pictures to throwback videos. Maheep who was last seen in the Netflix Original, 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' recently took to Instagram and shared a throwback video from her Miss India days. In the video back from 1993, Maheep was seen walking on the ramp and answering a rather funny question.

Malaika Arora Gets First Jab Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Malaika Arora's Instagram always features some of her health tip or fitness inspiration. Recently, the actress got her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and she shared the same news on Instagram. She also appreciated the frontline workers and urged people to get vaccinated soon.

Shanaya Kapoor's Viral Belly Dance Floor Work Video

Budding actress Shanaya Kapoor has been making headlines ever since she was announced as the newest talent of DCA. The star kid recently shared a post on her Instagram performing a belly dance routine focusing on 'floor work' which the actress says has always been 'a challenge to learn'. The actress grooved to Shakira's music and her incredible moves made this video go viral among the netizens.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Holi Celebration

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated Holi with her husband Nick Jonas and his parents. The celebrity couple sported a dash of colour on their 'Holi outfit' as Priyanka held on to a water gun. She also added that Holi is one of her favourite festivals and urged people to celebrate it at home.

Dharmendra Introduces Grandson Rajveer Deol

With many star kids making their debut in Bollywood, veteran actor Dharmendra took to Twitter to introduce his grandson Rajveer Deol to the 'world of cinema' while asking people to shower their love on his debut film. Sooraj Barjatya's younger son Avinash Barjatya will also make his directorial debut with this film. Many fans replied sharing their love and blessings on the tweet as well.

Kangana Ranaut's Tweet On Bollywood Gang Up

Kangana Ranaut always stirs up a conversation with her tweets. Recently she took to Twitter to share a compilation of throwback videos shared by her fan page. The actress was seen praising her contemporaries in Bollywood. Kangana talked about how she has always supported her fellow actresses whereas none of them praised her. She also added that they've ganged up on her.

Anupam Kher's Tweet On Kirron Kher Battling Cancer

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently took to Twitter to share some heartbreaking news. He addressed all the rumours and clarified that his wife Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with blood cancer and is currently receiving treatment. Calling her a fighter Anupam Kher asked everyone to send in their love and prayers for her. He also thanked everyone for their love and support in these dire times.

Rajinikanth's Response On Winning Dadasehb Phalke Award

Last but definitely not the least is the Thalaiva of Indian Cinema, Rajinikanth. Rajinikanth was recently awarded the highest film honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The superstar took to Twitter to thank everyone for the honour including PM Modi, I&B Minister Prakash Javdekar, and the jury of the award. He also added that he dedicates this award to everyone who's been a part of his journey. Many top celebrities from the film fraternity congratulated him on this feat.

