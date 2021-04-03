From Kareena Kapoor Khan To Malaika Arora, A Weekly Round-up Of Top Celebrity Posts

Bollywood celebrities and their social media posts are often seen making headlines. Whether it's a new photoshoot, a dance video, a festival celebration or an award win, fans want to know everything about their favourite celebs. Almost everyone from the film industry tries to stay connected to their fans through social media, but only some create ripples among the media as well. Let's take a look at some of the top celebrity posts of this week across social media:

Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Taimur's Colourful Holi Picture

Large gatherings for Holi celebrations were banned due to the pandemic. But this didn't stop people from enjoying the festival at home. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram featured two Holi posts. One a throwback video from her film 'Gabbar' and the other an adorable picture of Taimur Ali Khan covered in colours. While Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram is filled with pictures of her little munchkin, this Holi picture with a message to 'stay safe' was indeed loved by one and all.

Sonam Kapoor's Photoshoot For Bazaar's 12th Anniversary Edition

Fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor, is always seen sporting quirky, eccentric looks, especially in photoshoots. The actress recently collaborated with Harper's Bazaar India Magazine's 12th Anniversary edition and did a fabulous photoshoot for the same. Although Sonam posted six pictures from the shoot so far, the one that grabbed everyone's eyeball is the one above. Sonam can be seen wearing a Silk Satin off-white and black dress, paired with a quirky pair of glasses and earrings.

Maheep Kapoor's Throwback Video From Miss India 1993

Maheep Kapoor's Instagram is a place for all kinds of posts, from vacation pictures to throwback videos. Maheep who was last seen in the Netflix Original, 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' recently took to Instagram and shared a throwback video from her Miss India days. In the video back from 1993, Maheep was seen walking on the ramp and answering a rather funny question.

Malaika Arora Gets First Jab Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Malaika Arora's Instagram always features some of her health tip or fitness inspiration. Recently, the actress got her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and she shared the same news on Instagram. She also appreciated the frontline workers and urged people to get vaccinated soon.

Shanaya Kapoor's Viral Belly Dance Floor Work Video

Budding actress Shanaya Kapoor has been making headlines ever since she was announced as the newest talent of DCA. The star kid recently shared a post on her Instagram performing a belly dance routine focusing on 'floor work' which the actress says has always been 'a challenge to learn'. The actress grooved to Shakira's music and her incredible moves made this video go viral among the netizens.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Holi Celebration

Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites ðŸ˜˜



Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones, but in our HOMES! #HappyHoli everyoneâ¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/NvPw9IkGSa — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 28, 2021

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated Holi with her husband Nick Jonas and his parents. The celebrity couple sported a dash of colour on their 'Holi outfit' as Priyanka held on to a water gun. She also added that Holi is one of her favourite festivals and urged people to celebrate it at home.

Dharmendra Introduces Grandson Rajveer Deol

Introducing my grandson #RajveerDeol to the world of cinema along with #Avnishbarjatya directorial debut. I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection on both the kids as you have on me. Good luck and Godblessâœ¨â¤ï¸#Rajshrifilms #barjatyas #Deols #RajveerDeol pic.twitter.com/59Yi21t8pR — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) March 31, 2021

With many star kids making their debut in Bollywood, veteran actor Dharmendra took to Twitter to introduce his grandson Rajveer Deol to the 'world of cinema' while asking people to shower their love on his debut film. Sooraj Barjatya's younger son Avinash Barjatya will also make his directorial debut with this film. Many fans replied sharing their love and blessings on the tweet as well.

Kangana Ranaut's Tweet On Bollywood Gang Up

There is not a single actress in this industry who I have not supported or praised here is the proof, but non of them ever showed any support or praise for me, have you ever thought why? Why they gang up on me? Why this conspiracy to look through me and my work? Think hard ðŸ™‚ https://t.co/UjjOcAIaQ7 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 2, 2021

Kangana Ranaut always stirs up a conversation with her tweets. Recently she took to Twitter to share a compilation of throwback videos shared by her fan page. The actress was seen praising her contemporaries in Bollywood. Kangana talked about how she has always supported her fellow actresses whereas none of them praised her. She also added that they've ganged up on her.

Anupam Kher's Tweet On Kirron Kher Battling Cancer

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently took to Twitter to share some heartbreaking news. He addressed all the rumours and clarified that his wife Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with blood cancer and is currently receiving treatment. Calling her a fighter Anupam Kher asked everyone to send in their love and prayers for her. He also thanked everyone for their love and support in these dire times.

Rajinikanth's Response On Winning Dadasehb Phalke Award

My heartfelt thanks to the government of india, respected & dearest @narendramodi ji, @PrakashJavdekar ji and the jury for conferring upon me the prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward I sincerely dedicate it to all those who have been a part of my journey. Thanks to the almighty ðŸ™ðŸ» — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 1, 2021

Last but definitely not the least is the Thalaiva of Indian Cinema, Rajinikanth. Rajinikanth was recently awarded the highest film honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The superstar took to Twitter to thank everyone for the honour including PM Modi, I&B Minister Prakash Javdekar, and the jury of the award. He also added that he dedicates this award to everyone who's been a part of his journey. Many top celebrities from the film fraternity congratulated him on this feat.

Image Source: Kareena, Malaika and Maheep Kapoor's Instagram