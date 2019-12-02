The Debate
The Debate
From Kohli, Sindhu To Beckham, Serena: Sports Stars With Great Fashion Sense

Bollywood News

PV Sindhu and Virat Kholi are among the best sports stars with trendy fashion knowledge. Read to know about more such sports stars who love fashion.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sania Mirza

Fashion goals can be inspired by anyone and anywhere. From Bollywood to Hollywood, every star and personality has driven the fashion industry with their unique fashion statements. Right after Hollywood and Bollywood, it is the sports personalities that we look up to for a cue or two on fashion and dressing. Apart from inspiring the audience with their on-field sporting performances, sports stars also impress the viewers with their lifestyle and fashion trends. However, only a handful of sportspersons have an instinctive shrewdness for fashion. From posing for a leading sports brand to lavishing the red-carpet, these sports stars are considered fashion icons. Here are some of the top fashionable sports stars to take fashion inspiration from:

Also Read | Umesh Yadav the batsman leaves skipper Virat Kohli in splits, here's what he thinks

Also Read | Hyderabad horror: Virat Kohli terms it 'shameful', says it's high time to 'take charge'

Sports stars to take fashion cues from

Sania Mirza 

PV Sindhu 

Virat Kholi 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

David Beckham

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Cristiano Ronaldo 

Serena Williams 

Hardik Pandya  

Also Read | Sania Mirza reveals comeback date, tournament participation after two-year maternity break

Also Read | ICC tournament triumph is an obsession for all players says Virat Kohli

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
