From Kohli, Sindhu To Beckham, Serena: Sports Stars With Great Fashion Sense

Fashion goals can be inspired by anyone and anywhere. From Bollywood to Hollywood, every star and personality has driven the fashion industry with their unique fashion statements. Right after Hollywood and Bollywood, it is the sports personalities that we look up to for a cue or two on fashion and dressing. Apart from inspiring the audience with their on-field sporting performances, sports stars also impress the viewers with their lifestyle and fashion trends. However, only a handful of sportspersons have an instinctive shrewdness for fashion. From posing for a leading sports brand to lavishing the red-carpet, these sports stars are considered fashion icons. Here are some of the top fashionable sports stars to take fashion inspiration from:

Sports stars to take fashion cues from

Sania Mirza

Yours truly on the July cover of @fablookmagazine

Wearing @shilpiahujaofficial

Jewels @sonisapphire

Footwear @fyorindia

Styled by @milliarora7777

Mua @ajayvrao721

Hair @hairstories_byseema

Shot by @trishasarang

Location @renaissancemum

Managed by @akshat_gutgutia pic.twitter.com/ZbFXOvP1hc — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) July 23, 2019

PV Sindhu

This is a first 😊💃🏻 At the lakme fashion week for @MisfitPanda_ shoes . Loved walking the ramp ! #LFW2019#RampDebut😁 #firsttime#fun#exciting#lovedtheshoes#❣️ pic.twitter.com/bNryEBO7qV — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) February 4, 2019

Virat Kholi

David Beckham

Cristiano Ronaldo

Muy contento y honrado por ganar este premio @marca Leyenda. Gracias a todos los que me han ayudado y a los que me siguen ayudando en mi carrera. pic.twitter.com/MT6Fk9yZ5q — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) July 29, 2019

Serena Williams

That moment you realize that @marcjacobs coat goes perfectly with your @ShopSerena skirt that I just wore in @GMA 🤯 Skirt avail now on https://t.co/PYgezJmtYs Link in bio pic.twitter.com/4obYaJIQLc — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) January 31, 2019

Hardik Pandya

I love wearing black on days that end in ‘Y’ 😎



And a pair of stubborn black denims is always a good idea to complete my look 🖤 ⁦@SinDenim⁩ pic.twitter.com/XOUfOQ96Am — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 28, 2019

