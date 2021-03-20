From Kriti Sanon To Saqib Saleem, These 5 B-town Actors Have Deactivated Their Twitter

A lot of actors in Bollywood have bid adieu to some of the social media platforms, citing negativity. While fans eagerly wait to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars' whereabouts on Instagram and Twitter, many users troll actors and also circulate false news. As per the current happenings on micro-blogging platforms, a small issue fuels up in no time a bunch of netizens give their views. Here's a look at some of the celebs who've quit social media.

Kriti Sanon

On June 17, 2020, a few days after the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon lashed out at social media toxicity, left Twitter, and penned a lengthy note. She had written, "Social media is the fakest, most toxic place.. if you haven’t posted RIP or said something publicly, you’re considered not to be grieving." She had remarked that a lot was crossing her head, but she could only pen down what was important in the form of a statement.

Sonakshi Sinha

On June 20, 2020, a few days after Kriti, Sonakshi also quit Twitter. In her note, the actor wrote, “The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And nowhere more of that than Twitter these days!.” She informed fans that she has deactivated her account to be at peace.

Aayush Sharma

In June 2020, Aayush Sharma deactivated his Twitter and also shared a screenshot of his last tweet. It read, “280 Characters are less to define a human being.” He opined that 280 characters are more than enough to spread fake news, hatred and negativity. The actor added that he didn’t sign up on the platform for the 'nasty herd mentality'.

Manav Kaul

In September 2020, actor Manav Kaul also deactivated his Twitter account. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he opined that there was too much happening online and everything wasn't necessary. More so, the actor had also admitted that he requires some time off to prepare for his new roles.

Saqib Saleem

On the same day as Aayush Sharma, Saqib Saleem also penned a note and announced his 'break up' with Twitter. The actor penned a poem to express his disappointment with the hate and negativity that ignited on the platform. In his note, he wrote, "Thank you to my almost 99K followers for all the love. We will stay connected through other platforms, but for now, Twitter and I are done. In a world where you can be anything, be kind".