From Moondru Mudichu To 16 Vayathinile, Revisiting Sridevi's Best Performances Down South

Late actor Sridevi was a well-known actor down South, long before she came to Mumbai and impressed fans with her acting chops. Throughout her career that spanned over several decades, the legendary actor appeared in a plethora of films and was well-known for her successful collaborations with a number of well-known celebrities. She began her acting career at the age of four in the 1967 Tamil film Kandan Karunai. She later made her debut in Telugu cinema as a child artist with Maa Nanna Nirdoshi in 1970. She appeared in a number of popular films at the time before making her Hindi film debut in 1972 with Rani Mera Naam. Talking about the same, here’s a look at Sridevi’s most memorable films in the South cinema.

16 Vayathinile (1977)

This Bharathiraja film titled 16 Vayathinile is a trailblazer in many ways. The plot revolves around 16-year-old Mayil's struggle and vulnerability when she falls in love. Even though the actor starred alongside Kamal Hassan and Rajinikanth in lead roles, she went on to make a mark for herself in the film.

Moondru Mudichu (1976)

Sridevi starred in the much-acclaimed film Moondru Mudichu helmed by K Balachander, co-starring Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth in lead roles. The film was based on K. Viswanath's 1974 Telugu film O Seeta Katha, which starred Roja Ramani and Chandramohan. The story follows three characters: Sridevi, a college student, and two men who fall in love with her (Hassan and Rajinikanth). Sridevi's transformation from a naive young lady to a ruthless woman bent on vengeance earned her rave reviews from critics and audiences.

Sigappu Rojakkal (1978)

Sri played a young girl who unknowingly falls in love with a deranged serial killer played by Kamal Haasan in this dark thriller directed by P Bharathiraja. Her love appears to reform him, but when she comes across his diary on their wedding day, her world turns upside down. The movie was later remade as Red Rose (1980) in Hindi, starring Rajesh Khanna and Poonam Dhillon.

Meendum Kokila (1981)

Sridevi, Kamal Haasan, and Rekha were originally cast in the lead roles in this comedy directed by GN Rangarajan. However, Rekha was later replaced by Deepa. The plot revolved around a flirtatious man (Kamal) who is in love with an actress (Deepa) despite the fact that he is married to Sridevi. Her attempts to woo her husband back wowed the audience and is also regarded as one of her best comedic performances.

Moondram Pirai (1982)

Balu Mahendra's tragedy depicts a touching relationship between a girl who has lost her memory and has regressed to her childhood and a well-meaning do-gooder, played by Kamal Haasan. She regains her memory with his assistance, but tragically loses her memory of him, leaving him heartbroken. The film stars Kamal Haasan, Sridevi, and Poornam Vishwanathan in lead roles.

Image: Sridevi Instagram

