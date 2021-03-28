From Muzammil Desai To Anurag Basu, List Of Directors Asha Negi Has Worked With

Indian television actor Asha Negi is known for her role in Zee TV's Pavita Rishta. She made her acting debut with Sapno Se Bhare Naina and since then has worked in several shows. The actor made her Bollywood debut with 2020's film Ludo. From Kushal Zaveri to Anurag Basu, she has worked with several directors. Following is the list of directors with whom the actor has worked in her career.

Kushal Zaveri

Asha Negi got her breakthrough in 2011 when she entered the TV serial Pavitra Rishta. Asha starred opposite actor Rithvik Dhanjani in the show which was directed by Kushal Zaveri. She played the role of Purvi Deshmukh till 2014.

Muzammil Desai

Director Muzammil Desai is known for his works in several Indian television serials. He has directed several shows including Ghar Ek Mandir, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Ajeeb Daastaan Hai Ye, Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, and Kasauti Zindagii Kay. The actor directed the show Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan in 2015 starring Asha Negi. Asha played the role of Koyal Ghosh in the television series.

Nandita Mehra

Nandita Mehra directed the web series Baarish in 2019 starring Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi. The series aired on ALTBalaji and Zee TV. The plot of the series revolves around a Gujarati businessman Anuj and his employee Gauravi, a Maharashtrian girl. Families of the two arrange their marriage and they gradually fall for each other.

Ken Ghosh

Asha Negi worked with director Ken Ghosh in 2019's web series Abhay starring Kunal Khemu. Asha played the role of Abhay's girlfriend Sonam Khanna in the web series. Abhay is an original ZEE5 series that premiered on February 7, 2019.

Anurag Basu

Asha Negi made her Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu's directorial Ludo. She played the role of Asha in the film which cast Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Rajkummar Roy, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. While revealing her character in the movie, Asha shared an Instagram post with the caption 'ou land up on a movie set for the first time, that too to be directed by the maestro himself @anuragbasuofficial Was so so nervous that God only knows how I managed to smile in this scene!ðŸ™ˆ #ludo on Netflix from 12thNov'.

Promo Image Source: Asha Negi's Instagram