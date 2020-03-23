The Debate
From Neena Gupta To Tabu, Actors Who Nailed The No Make-up Look

Bollywood News

Neena Gupta, Tabu, Alia Bhatt and various other actors look elegant and fresh in their no-makeup look. Read on to see their photos.

Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta, Tabu, Alia Bhatt and various other actors look elegant and fresh in their no-makeup look. Neena Gupta and Tabu, in particular, are still on top of their style game. Neena Gupta has worked in several acclaimed movies now and played several kinds of roles, which indeed makes her among the most influential film artists of her generation.

Also read: Neena Gupta Is Making The 'best Use Of Her Husband' During Self-quarantine

Tabu, on the other hand, made a cameo appearance in Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan. The actor is also quite active on her social media and knows how to influence her followers with her impeccable style. Let's take a look at the actors who prove no-makeup look is the new glam.

A post shared by Neena 'Zyada' Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

Neena Gupta's photos prove that she is a timeless beauty. The actor still looks elegant and stylish at 60 years of age. Check out Tabu's no make-up look below.

Tabu's photos

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

Tabu is popular for her sharp looks and expressive features. The actor is 49 years old and is still giving some major goals to her fans. The Haider actor looks fine and elegant in her no make-up look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

Alia Bhatt's photos

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Alia Bhatt has also rocked the no make-up look on Instagram. The actor's skin looks flawless without make-up. Alia has always been considered to be among the most stylish actors. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 

 

 

