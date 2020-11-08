From Nepalese To North American, A List Of International Movies Sunny Leone Has Starred In

Sunny Leone is a popular model and an actor in the Indian film industry. It is a lesser-known fact that she has also appeared in a variety of foreign language movies consisting of mainly Nepalese and North American films. She appeared in these foreign movies while working simultaneously in the Hindi film industry. Let’s take a look at some of Sunny Leone’s films in other languages.

Sunny Leone’s foreign films list

Password

Sunny Leone did not have a full-fledged role in this movie but she did appear in a popular item dance number named Ajako. This Nepali movie released in 2019 and was directed by Samrat Basnet. The cast of the movie included many Nepali actors such as Bikram Joshi, Anoop Bikram Shahi, Buddhi Tamang, Rabindra Jha, Dhiren Shakya, among others.

The Virginity Hit

It is a 2010 movie directed by Huck Botko and Andrew Gurland. It is one of the North American movies that added to the list of Sunny Leone’s films. The movie is a found-footage comedy film in which Sunny played herself. Other cast members in the movie were namely Matt Bennett, Jacob Davich, Zack Pearlman, Krysta Rodrigues, among others.

The Girl Next Door

The Girl Next Door is another North American one that adds to Sunny Leone’s foreign films list. Directed by Luke Greenfield, the movie is about a high school student who falls in love with a girl living next door. The movie received mixed reactions from the critics and the audiences. Sunny Leone had a cameo appearance in the movie. Other cast members included Emile Hirsch, Paul Dano, Timothy Olyphant, James Remar, Elisha Cuthbert, among others.

Mostly Sunny

Directed by Dilip Mehta, Mostly Sunny is a Canadian documentary based on the life of Sunny Leone. It involves the journey of Sunny from being a porn artist to becoming one of the popular stars in Bollywood. The entire biopic was filmed in Canada, UK, USA, India, among other places.

Pirate’s Blood

It is an American movie released in 2008 which wasn’t received very well by the audiences. The plot of the movie revolved around the lives of a captain and some pirates. Sunny appeared in the movie as herself alongside other actors such as Salem Bahwan, Robert Chapin, Mymoona Al Baluchi, Isabella Granada, Mark Ratering, and many more.

