From Nimrat Kaur To Rishi Kapoor, Performances Currently Garnering Accolades In OTT Space

Actors across the entertainment spectrum have been taking on challenging roles as well as giving a human touch to every role played. These outstanding performances have set a new benchmark in Indian cinema. From Nimrat Kaur's character as Bimla Devi in Dasvi to late actor Rishi Kapoor's role in Sharmaji Namkeen, here is a list of some of the remarkable performances that one should definitely watch.

Nimrat Kaur in Dasvi:

Nimrat Kaur's outstanding performance as a homemaker who was impromptu asked to take over as Chief Minister of a state has earned her much praise from critics and audiences alike. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the social comedy flick emphasises the significance of Education. Apart from Nimrat Kaur, the film also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles.

Rishi Kapoor in Sharmaji Namkeen:

Sharmaji Namkeen marked the last film of the legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. The audience was left with a bitter-sweet feeling after watching the late actor one last time on screen. Some of the notable cast members of the movie include Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal as B. G. Sharma aka Sharmaji, Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar as Sharmaji's son, Sheeba Chaddha, Isha Talwar, Ayesha Raza, Satish Kaushik, Parmeet Sethi, Taaruk Raina, among others. The movie is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Allu Arjun in Pushpa:

Actor Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise emerged as one of the biggest films of 2021. Apart from the storyline, people also enjoyed the hard-hitting dialogues and powerful performances from Allu Arjun as well as Rashmika Mandanna, who played Pushpa Raj's love interest Srivalli.

Vidya Balan in Jalsa:

Featuring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah in the lead, the movie premiered on March 18, 2022 and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Vidya aces the role of a journalist who accidentally hits her maid's (played by Shefali Shah) daughter and hides the truth till the end. Other notable actors in the cast include Rohini Hattangadi as Rukmini, Manav Kaul as Anand, Surya Kasibhatla as Ayush Menon, and Kashish Rizwan as Alia Mohammad, among others.

Tahir Raj Bhasin in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein:

Tahir Raj Bhasin earned heaps of praises for his role in the web series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. The show revolves around Vikrant, who becomes an object of desire for Purva as she crosses all limits to get hold of him.

Image: Instagram/@juhichawla.fan/nimratofficial