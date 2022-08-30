From Picking Virat Kohli Out To Multiple Defamation Cases, 5 Times KRK Landed In Trouble

Actor Kamal R Khan, also known as KRK, was arrested on Tuesday by Malad Police for his controversial tweets from 2020. The controversial tweets were against late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, who died in April 2020. KRK was presented in the Borivali Court soon after he was arrested, and was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

According to ANI, the FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint by Yuva Sena leader Rahul Kanal on April 30, 2020, where he alleged that KRK's tweets on the late Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor allegedly spread "hatred". However, this is not the only time when the actor has made controversial statements that landed him in trouble.

Let’s take a look at some of the controversial remarks made by KRK:

1. Sidharth Malhotra hits out at KRK for comments on Alia Bhatt: In 2016, KRK had used a slur against Alia Bhatt. The actor's then-boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra had then hit back, "Sir ! We also try very hard to tell u to shut up but u keep tweeting. (sic)"

2. KRK's forecast on Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas: With KRK having opinions on almost everything, his controversial remark on star couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas angered many social media users for commenting on the relationship of the celebrity couple.

3. KRK on Virat Kohli: KRK also had issued an outrageous and politically-incorrect opinion over Virat Kohli and 'mental health'. KRK mentioned Virat Kohli's personal life, getting specific and naming names in deplorable ways. The tweet is now deleted.

4. KRK compared Bollywood stars to Kim Kardashian: Back in 2014, Kamaal R Khan, who believed that Kim Kardashian is the most beautiful woman on the planet, in a tweet message said that no Bollywood actor can match Kim Kardashian. He even went on and carried out a shameful survey.

The tweet was later deleted after it received a lot of backlash on social media. Reacting to KRK's tweet, a popular actor referred to him as ‘a waste of space’ and said that he should be given ‘four tight slaps’.

5. Vikram Bhatt defamation case against KRK: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt had also filed a defamation case against the self-proclaimed critic for his remarks in relation to the director. Moreover, KRK, after receiving the legal copy of the defamation case, went on to write more disparaging remarks regarding them but later deleted the tweets.

KRK took to his Twitter account where he shared a photo of the legal copy sent to him. In a series of tweets, KRK talked about how the legal notice did not bother him and he was ready to face Vikram Bhatt in court.

Scam 1992 actor Nikhil Dwivedi also had taken KRK to court for defamatory statements.