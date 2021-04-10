From Pratik Gandhi's Struggle Story To Taimur's Yoga; Here Are The Top News From April 10

The headlines of April 10, 2021, were a mix of inspiring stories, adorable pictures and health updates about some of the most loved actors. Pratik Gandhi shared his story from his struggling days to becoming a lead actor, while Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of little Tim doing yoga stretches and more happened through the day. Scroll down and take a look at some of the most interesting news of the day.

Pratik Gandhi shares his story from being an engineer to becoming an actor

The Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta actor, Pratik Gandhi recently featured on the page of Humans of Bombay, where he spoke about how and when he fell in love with acting. The actor revealed that he was a part of a 5-minute skit back when he was in 4th grade, but the claps that followed made the actor realise that this is what he wanted to do. However, he came from a middle-class family and studies were a priority for them. But after a lot of trying and testing when he finally had his breakthrough film, the actor risked it all and gave up his corporate job at the age of 36, to pursue his "Ishq" for acting.

AR Rahman explains why he walked away from the stage at a recent event

The singer who has been promoting his movie 99 Songs recently walked off the stage at the Tamil launch of the movie. A lot of the audience and the media thought that AR Rahman was upset about something, but he told Bollywood Hungama that it was meant to be a joke. He also shared that the anchor was asking the actor something in Hindi, but the movie’s Hindi launch had already taken place and he wanted everyone to follow protocol and focus on the Tamil launch of the film, which releases on April 16, 2021, in three languages.

R Madhavan shares his health update and is excited for Rocketry

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, R Madhavan shared that he is feeling better now and is quite excited to resume work on his upcoming movie Rocketry. The actor will be playing the lead role of Nambi Narayanan in the biopic, which he is also directing. The actor expresses that he is being well-taken care of and is taking the required rest properly after he was tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

Filming of Wagle Ki Duniya halted after COVID-19 cases on sets

We found Few positive cases on our set so we took a break at the shoot keeping their health and well-being on priority. We will be soon back with fresh episodes.

— JDMajethia (@JDMajethia) April 9, 2021

The SAB TV show Wagle Ki Duniya which premiered around 2 months ago on February 8, 2021, has taken a break from filming. One of the creators of the comedy show, took to their Twitter handle and shared the news that there were COVID-19 positive cases on the set which is why the filming has stopped following the safety of the team. He wrote, “We found few positive cases on our set, so we took a break at the shoot keeping their health and well-being on priority. We will be soon back with fresh episodes. Wish you all safety and good health”.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a picture of Taimur as he stretches

Taimur Ali Khan has followed the footsteps of his mother and is taking his fitness seriously, or that is what it looks like. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram feed on April 10, 2021, and shared a picture of little Tim as he stretched. Along with this, she wrote, “Stretching after yoga or stretching after a nap... You'll never know”.

