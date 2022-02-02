From Priyanka Chopra To Kareena Kapoor: Bollywood Stars Who Turned Authors

Apart from showing their versatility in film, several Bollywood stars have tread on the path of becoming great authors. With their own journey to narrate, the celebrities have left no stone unturned to pen their thoughts and compile them together. Out of many new things that the actors have ventured into, we take a look at some of the celebrities who tried their luck at writing and left a mark there as well.

From Priyanka Chopra penning her journey in the entertainment industry before becoming a global icon to Kareena Kapoor's perfect pregnancy guide, the actors have beautifully compiled their thoughts and presented them to the world in the form of books. With a growing number of books by renowned authors hitting the stands, let us look at a few of them which have taken the literary scene by storm.

Priyanka Chopra (Unfinished)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ donned the hat of an author with her memoir Unfinished. The book written by the actor was like a Pandora box that had unpacked a lot of her past, including things she thought she had made peace with. After facing a one-month postponement, it was released by Penguin Random House on 9 February 2021 and reached The New York Times Best Seller List in the United States, and topped the Nielsen BookScan bestseller list in India.

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Pregnancy Bible)

Actor Kareena Kapoor who had welcomed her second child Jeh in February last year took inspiration from her journey and turned author for her book Pregnancy Bible. The book is a very personal account of what the actor experienced both physically and emotionally through both her pregnancies. The book is vetted and approved by FOGSI, India's official body of gynecologists and obstetricians.

Anupam Kher (Your Best Day is Today)

After penning 2 successful books, the actor’s latest launch Your Best Day is Today received tremendous reviews from fans. The actor wrote the book during the lockdown period. ‘Your Best Day is Today,’ is Kher’s third self-help book, he had earlier released two more books by the name ‘The Best Thing About You is You!,’ and ‘Lessons Life Taught me Unknowingly.’

Twinkle Khanna (Mrs. Funny Bones)

Her transition from acting to writing is well known. Moreover, her book Mrs. Funny Bones has even won the Crossword Book Award after which she turned into a regular columnist who is usually lauded for her progressive stance towards serious issues plaguing the country and the world. Her second novel, The Legend of Laxmi Prasad, which was released recently has also managed to garner good reviews.

Rishi Kapoor ( Khullam Khulla)

Late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor penned his autobiography Khullam Khulla which was released in 2017. The book makes for a riveting read since he’s revealed some snippets from his life, his relationship with his son Ranbir Kapoor, his father Raj Kapoor’s craft as a filmmaker, and revealing some of his most famous love affairs.

Kabir Bedi (Stories I Must Tell)

Stories I Must Tell is the unusually candid and compelling memoir of a man who holds nothing back, in love or in storytelling. It is the story of a middle-class boy from Delhi whose career now spans the globe. Equally, it is the tale of how he survived the roller-coaster journey of the making, unmaking, and remaking of him as a person.