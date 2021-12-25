From Ranbir Kapoor To Dia Mirza, This Is How Bollywood Celebrated Christmas | See Pics

Christmas has brought some joy in times made difficult by the COVID-19 pandemic and celebrities across India have joined in to mark its festivities. From Ranbir Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut celebrating Christmas with their families to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma wishing their fans a Merry Christmas, India has taken the occasion to spread some joy.

Celebrities from across the country took to their social media handles to wish their fans and loved ones. Here's a look at how Indian celebrities observed Christmas.

Ranbir Kapoor celebrates Christmas with mother Neetu Kapoor

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is presently busy promoting his upcoming film Brahmastra, took some time out from his tight schedule to celebrate Christmas with his mother, Neetu Kapoor. Taking to her Instagram handle the ever-green actress Neetu, shared a picture with Ranbir and wished her fans' Merry Christmas'. Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni couldn't resist from reacting to the post. She dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. Fans' too showered love and wishes on the mother-son duo. Here's a look at the post:

Virat Kohli celebrates Christmas with wife Anushka

Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma have always treated their fans with some amazing couple photos and today on Christmas, Virat took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture. The duo is seen sitting on a bench with Santa Claus at the centre. Captioning the picture Virat wished his fans "Merry Christmas".

Shilpa Shetty wishes fans with 'love, smiles and happiness'

Actress Shilpa Shetty shared a glimpse of her Christmas celebration in a social media post. Shilpa is looking endearing in the post, wearing a white sweater, pairing it with a cute Christmas hat. Wishing all her fans' she captioned the post as: "wishing all of you a peaceful and Merry Christmas May this blessed day fill your lives with loads of happiness, smiles, and love."

Kangana Ranaut spends Christmas with family

The Thalaivii actress, Kangana Ranuat, treated her fans by sharing a glimpse of the Christmas celebration from her house. In the picture, she is seen posing with her sister Rangoli Chandel and her husband along with their son (Kangana's nephew). Here take a look at Kangana Ranaut's story:

Dia Mirza's celebrates Christmas with son Avyaan

Actor Dia Mirza who is currently embracing motherhood shared the picture of a Christmas tree with her son Avyaan. Though his face is hidden, nevertheless, the scintillating Christmas tree and the baby dressed in the red coloured outfit perfectly belnds into the Christmas mood. Here's a look at the story:

(Image: @thesihlpashetty/@neetu54/@diamirzaofficial/Instagram)