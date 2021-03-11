From Raveena Tandon To Juhi Chawla, 90s Divas Are Coming Back With THESE Digital Debuts

Digital platforms have provided a boost to not only newcomers but also to veteran actors. Sushmita Sen’s return to acting in the Aarya series on Hotstar has been acclaimed by many. Now, several other ‘90s Divas are all-set to make a comeback with their digital debut.

Ayesha Jhulka

Among popular ‘90s actors is Ayesha Jhulka. She has appeared in hit films like Kurbaan, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Khiladi, Jai Kishen, Masoom, and more. Ayesha was last seen in 2018 released Genius. She is making a return with Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming web series Hush Hush. It is an all-female lead thriller drama show which also features Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Kritika Kamra, and Shahana Goswami.

Juhi Chawla

Besides Ayesha Jhulka, Hush Hush will also mark Juhi Chawl’s web series debut. She has been seen in supporting roles in movies like Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Son of Sardaar, I Am, and others. Juhi is one of the most prominent names in the industry with her works in films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Swarg, Pratibandh, Benaam Badsha, Bol Radha Bol, Raju Ban Gaya Gentlemen, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Darr, Yes Boss, Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi, and others. Juhi Chawla's web series will tell the story of strong women.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit has been actively working in the entertainment industry for the past couple of years. She has appeared in movies like Kalank, Total Dhamaal, and been a judge on reality shows such as Dance Deewane. Now, the Dhak Dhak girl is all set for her first digital project, Finding Anamika. It is a Netflix series also starring Sanjay Kapoor. The series is said to be about a global superstar, wife, and mother who suddenly goes missing.

Raveena Tandon

The heartthrob of the ‘90s, Raveena Tandon will be leading the Netflix series Aranyak. She will be playing the role of a police officer in this suspense thriller show. It follows two cops on a journey to find a missing tourist and revives the myth of a bloodthirsty entity in the forest. Raveena has been acclaimed for her performances in Patthar Ke Phool, Laadla, Andaz Apna Apna, Aunty No. 1, Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence, and others.

Sakshi Tanwar

Popular Television diva Sakshi Tanwar is ready to charm the audiences once again with her performance. She will be seen in Mai, a Netflix original series. Sakshi has earned praises for her act in shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Bade Acche Lagte Hain. She was seen in web series like Mission Over Mars, The Final Call, and Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. Mai would be her first international digital project.

