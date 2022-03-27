From 'RRR' Release To Sonam Kapoor's Pregnancy Announcement, Biggest Newsmakers This Week

'KGF Chapter 2' Trailer: Yash-starrer Promises An Action-packed Thrilling Adventure; Watch

KGF Chapter 2 has been counted among the highly anticipated films from India and fans are eagerly awaiting to what fate has in store for Rocky (played by Yash) as he embarks upon new responsibilities in Kolar Gold Fields after freeing the region and its enslaved mine workers from the clutches of villainous Garuda. Yash was lauded by the film fraternity for his commendable performance in the first instalment of the blockbuster film, which hit the big screens back in 2018. Read More.

'RRR' Box Office Collection Day 1: Jr NTR Starrer Collects Over Rs 150 Crore In India

The Jr NTR and Ram Charan -starrer highly anticipated film RRR has managed to grab all the limelight with its theatrical run. The magnum opus created a massive buzz among fans ever since it was announced. The SS Rajamouli directorial film was released on Friday, March 25 and fans rushed to theatres to watch the much-loved actors on the big screen. Read More.

Priyanka Chopra co-hosts Pre-Oscar Event For South Asian Academy Awards Nominees; See Pics

International star Priyanka Chopra has made her name in the entertainment industry across the globe. The actor began working in Hollywood in the early 2010s and has come a long way since then. Not only did she pave the way for Indian actors, who wish to work in the overseas industry, the actor never fails to encourage the South Asian talent to make their way to Hollywood. She recently co-hosted a pre-Oscar event for all South Asian Academy Awards nominees along with Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Anjula Acharia, Bela Bajaria, Maneesh K Goyal and Shruti Ganguly. Read More.

Oscars 2022: Lin-Manuel Miranda To Not Attend 94th Academy Awards; Here's Why

A few days after expressing his love for the Academy Awards, Lin-Manuel Miranda has to pass the ceremony after his wife tested positive for COVID-19. The composer is currently being widely appreciated for the music score of Disney's latest animated film Encanto, which has bagged nominations for Best Original Score and Best Original Song at the 94th Academy Awards. However, the composer has decided not to attend the ceremony out of caution. Read More.

'The Kashmir Files' Box Office, Day 13: Movie Beats 'Sooryavanshi' To Establish Record

After a record-breaking run, The Kashmir Files is witnessing a drop at the box office. The movie, which earned double-digit figures for 10 days in a row, was back in single-digit figures, like its first two days. However, there is good news too, as the Anupam Kher-Mithun Chakraborty-starrer has established a record. Read More.

Taylor Hawkins' Demise: Music Industry Mourns The 'tragic Loss' Of Foo Fighters Drummer

The demise of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has left the whole music industry and the band's fans in a state of deep shock, with many paying heartfelt tributes to the 50-year-old via social media. Taylor's untimely demise was confirmed by his bandmates, as they released a statement quipping that they were 'devastated' by the tragic loss of their beloved member. Read More.

'Heartbreaking to see' | Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Drops Dhanush From Her Surname After Separation, Fans Get Emotional

After announcing separation from her husband Dhanush, filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has changed her name on social media. After almost two months of calling it off, Aishwaryaa has dropped her husband's name from the surname on Instagram. The estranged couple had ended 18 years of togetherness with a joint statement on social media. Read More

Salman Khan Summoned Over Alleged Assault Case Involving Journalist In 2019

In a key development, Andheri Magistrate Court has ordered a summons against Bollywood actor Salman Khan over an alleged assault case. The case involving journalist Ashok Pandey dates back to 2019 when the former accused the actor of misbehaving and assaulting him. The incident allegedly took place when the TV journalist tried to film the Radhe actor while he was riding a bicycle. Read More.

Oscars 2022 To Honour Iconic Film Franchises 'The Godfather', 'James Bond' And 'Bruno'

The organisers of the upcoming Oscars are pulling out all stops to ensure that the event is a grand one. The 94th edition of the Academy Awards already has some of the most-loved or critically acclaimed films, actors, filmmakers and technicians on the nominations, and a bunch of popular names as presenters. The event might have landed in a row over the exclusion of eight categories from the live broadcast and showcasing those awards in a taped segment, but there was a lot more in store at the event. Read More

Aadhi Pinisetty, Nikki Galrani Share Dreamy Glimpses From Their Engagement Ceremony

Popular Tamil star Aadhi Pinisetty made his engagement to his longtime girlfriend and actor Nikki Galrani official on social media on Saturday. This comes after several reports surfacing claiming that the couple's engagement took place in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family. Both the actors' fans and followers rushed to the comments section and sent their best wishes as they announced their engagement to the world. Read More

'Attack Part 1' Trailer 2: John Abraham Impresses Netizens With High Octane Stunts; Watch

With just weeks left for the release of actor John Abraham's starrer Attack Part 1, the makers treated fans with the second trailer. John is all set to take action a notch higher with the film as he is seen performing high-octane stunts and sequences playing the role of a super-soldier. Read More.

Amanda Bynes Breaks Silence On End Of 9-year-long Conservatorship; Reveals Future Plans

Actor Amanda Bynes broke her silence following the end of her nine-year-long conservatorship on Tuesday. Bynes' mother Lynn was granted temporary conservatorship back in August 2013 following the full conservatorship of the actor in October 2014 due to her concerning behaviour. In February this year, the actor filed to terminate the conservatorship in a bid to live her life independently with fiancé Paul Michael in Los Angeles. Read More.

Sonam Kapoor Announces Pregnancy, Shares Maternity Photoshoot Pictures With Anand Ahuja

A bundle of joy is all set to arrive in the Kapoor-Ahuja household soon! Sonam Kapoor Ahuja announced that she and her husband, Anand Ahuja were expecting their first child. Read More.

'Every second counts' | 'Runway 34' Trailer Out: Ajay Devgn As Pilot Fights Legal Battle, Big B Interrogates Him

After delivering a commendable performance in the latest intriguing drama series Rudra, Ajay Devgn is all set to wow the audience with his upcoming film Runway 34. The upcoming drama is based on real incidents, in which, the actor will share the screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. While there is over a month left for the film's release, its makers are keeping viewers engaged with continuous updates. They recently unveiled the trailer of the upcoming film. Read More.

Image: Instagram/@anandahuja, @rrrmovie