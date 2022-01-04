From 'RRR' To 'Prithviraj,' Movies That Have Been Put Off Amid Spike In COVID-19 Cases

Last Updated: 4th January, 2022 17:09 IST

The makers of Jared Leto starrer Morbius have postponed the release of the superhero film by 3 months.The film which was scheduled for January 28 release will now release on April 1.

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer sports drama Jersey was set to have a theatrical release this week, however, has now been postponed owing to Omicron scare.

The King's Man was earlier slated for a December 30 release in India, however, will now be released on January 14, 2022. The film has already faced its fair share of delays owing to COVID curbs.

Amongst the most anticipated films of 2022, RRR featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles had its release postponed amid growing COVID cases.

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar's Prithviraj has taken a U-turn on its release date in view of surging Omicron cases and myriad restrictions.

