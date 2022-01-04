Last Updated:

From 'RRR' To 'Prithviraj,' Movies That Have Been Put Off Amid Spike In COVID-19 Cases

Ami spike in COVID-19 cases, many movies have been put off. Here is a list of few of the.

Written By
Swati Singh
Prithviraj
1/5
Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar's Prithviraj has taken a U-turn on its release date in view of surging Omicron cases and myriad restrictions.

RRR
2/5
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Amongst the most anticipated films of 2022, RRR featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles had its release postponed amid growing COVID cases.

The King's Man
3/5
Image: Instagram/@kingsmanmovie

The King's Man was earlier slated for a December 30 release in India, however, will now be released on January 14, 2022. The film has already faced its fair share of delays owing to COVID curbs.

Jersey 
4/5
Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer sports drama Jersey was set to have a theatrical release this week, however, has now been postponed owing to Omicron scare.

Morbius
5/5
Image: Instagram/@morbiusmovie

The makers of Jared Leto starrer Morbius have postponed the release of the superhero film by 3 months.The film which was scheduled for January 28 release will now release on April 1.

