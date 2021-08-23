Last Updated:

From Sara Ali Khan To Malaika Arora, Celebrities Spotted Post Workout; See Pics

Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and others stopped with post-workout glow on August 23.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Sara Ali Khan
1/10
Varinder Chawla

Sara Ali Khan was seen getting into her car after her pilates workout on August 23.

Sara Ali Khan
2/10
Varinder Chawla

Sara Ali Khan spotted with an oversized white t-shirt paired with bright pink shorts. She was also seen with a flask in her hand and a holographic gym bag.

Kangana Ranaut
3/10
Varinder Chawla

Kangana Ranaut was spotted outside a gym in Santacruz. She can be seen waving to the camera as she wears sunglasses with a white frame.

Dhvani Bhanushali
4/10
Varinder Chawla

Dhvani Bhanushali wore a black crop top with a camouflage print pair of slacks. She carried two pink bottles.

Kubbra Sait
5/10
Varinder Chawla

Kubbra Sait was spotted at Diva Yoga Studio, Bandra. She wore a black tank-top and shorts with a fluorescent border. She waved at the camera with a red printed mask.

Fatima Sana Shaikh
6/10
Varinder Chawla

Fatima Sana Shaikh was seen in a black tank top and lilac shorts after her workout session. She carried a holographic bag as she got into her car.

Janhvi Kapoor
7/10
Varinder Chawla

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in her post-workout look as she left the gym.

Janhvi Kapoor
8/10
Varinder Chawla

Janhvi Kapoor was seen wearing a white top, which she tucked into her military green pants as she left the gym on August 23.

Malaika Arora
9/10
Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora and Kubbra Sait seen walking out of Diva Yoga Studio.

Malaika Arora
10/10
Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora was spotted at Diva Yoga Studio in Bandra after her workout. She was seen in a black and white outfit and pink slippers.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
IN PICS: Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra launches new book 'The Stranger in the Mirror' 

IN PICS: Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra launches new book 'The Stranger in the Mirror' 
Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan spotted enjoying street food in Bandra; see pics

Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan spotted enjoying street food in Bandra; see pics