'From Sara Ka Sara To Sara Ka Aadha': 'Kedarnath' Actor Shows Transformation In A Video

Sara Ali Khan on Sunday took to her Instagram handle to release Episode 2 of her 'Lockdown Edition' — Weight loss transformation — from ‘Sara ka sara’ to ‘Sara ka aadha’. The video shows Sara from her 'old times' — on a flight, posing on top of a rock, and gradually the video shows her working out rigorously at the gym, taking up exercises like swimming, riding, etc.

The video also shows her performing a highly dramatic scene with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. At Koffee with Karan, Sara revealed, "I was 96 kgs. Actually, I had PCOD. I still do. And, because of that, I think I put on the amount of weight that I did. Because of that, there was also like a hormone problem."

Sara on her weight loss

On a talk show, Sara Ali Khan revealed, "I was 96 kgs. 'It will be almost rude to call you fat,' is what you (Saif) said. Actually, I had PCOD. I still do. And, because of that, I think I put on the amount of weight that I did. Because of that, there was also like a hormone problem. Of course, I used to eat a lot. I did have a good time. I was a regular kid. It made it very hard for me to a. lose weight and b. the hormone level was very high. So, as you can see, there is a level of delusion that was in me...I was confident, I was delusional."

Has the industry changed and are the accepting women of different shapes? To this Sara said, "Of course, in many ways we as an industry are progressing and accepting. But having said that, it’s not just about being accepted, it’s also a personal thing. It’s not like I aspire to have a size zero figure, it’s not gonna happen and I’m okay with that. But you don’t have to be 96 kgs either. Apart from just acting, it’s not a healthier way to live. I was really large and for no reason. It messes up your hormones, your health – mentally, physically emotionally. It’s just a bad place to be.”

