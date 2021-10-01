From 'Shiddat' To 'Chehre', Latest OTT Releases To Watch This Weekend

OTT platforms are at their boom since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. With a plethora of content, streaming platforms are filled with movies and web shows. Moreover, several Bollywood stars are moving towards making digital content for viewers. With the weekend around the corner, some latest Indian content can make a perfect watch. From Shiddat to Chehre, here is some top Indian content to watch this weekend.

Shiddat

Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan starrer Shiddat premiered on October 1 on Disney+ Hotstar. The film's plot revolves around the love stories of two distinct couples. The film also casts Mohit Raina and Diana Penty in pivotal roles. This film can make a perfect weekend watch for those who are a fan of romance and drama.

Lift

The Tamil horror film Lift recently premiered on the OTT giant Disney+ Hostar. The film stars Bigg Boss Tamil fame Kavin and actor Amrita Aiyer. Written and directed by debutant Vineeth, the film follows a horror and dramatic story about a possessed lift. Kavin plays the role of an IT professional named Guru. Guru stays overtime in his office and experiences some paranormal activities. He meets Harini (Amrita) in the building and tries to find the reason behind the unusual incidents. The film's chilling vibes can be perfect for the weekend.

BreakPoint

Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi are one of the most beloved sportsmen duos in India. The two brought glory to the country in several iconic tennis matches. However, the entire country was left disheartened when they stopped playing as a team. After years of speculations, the duo has reunited to narrate the story of their breakup. The seven-part series recently debuted on Zee5. Sports lovers can binge-watch the series this weekend.

Clutch

Starring Ahsaas Channa, Vishal Vashishtha, Saurabh Ghadge, Tirth Joisher and Pratiek Pachauri, Dice Media's new web series Clutch is currently streaming on YouTube. The show's plot reflects the life of a professional gamer who left his passion to follow a stable career. However, he returns to his first love and forms a team for some eSport matches. The web series can be cherished by gamers.

Chehre

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre released theatrically last month. However, the film recently debuted on Amazon Prime Video. Chehre's plot revolves around a wealthy businessman, played by Hashmi, who takes shelter at a lawyer's home at a snowy hill station. As he meets a group of lawyers, they begin playing a courtroom drama and makes the businessman reveal his darkest secrets.

(Image: @sunsunnykhez/@amitabhbachchan/Instagram)